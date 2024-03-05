THIS Was the Reason Behind Virat Kohli and Pakistan Team’s Viral Asia Cup 2023 Moment

Pakistan cricketer Agha Salman shared the story behind the most viral moment of Asia Cup 2023 when Virat Kohli was spotted standing and laughing with Pakistan players. Salman revealed that he once texted the former Indian skipper after the latter’s on-ground spat with former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir during the Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Agha Salman texted Virat Kohli after his fight with Gautam Gambhir during IPL 2023

Refusing to reveal the entire details of the message, Salman, however, revealed that he started the message with “Virat Bhai” and expressed how much respect he has for the RCB skipper.

In a recent interaction with Islamabad United, Salman said, “I have so much respect for Virat Kohli; I don't think there is any cricket fan in the world who doesn't respect him. I texted him; I am not going to tell you the complete details but will just tell you the start. It started with 'Virat Bhai' I texted him when he had a fight with Gautam Gambhir [during IPL 2023].”

Adding further, he informed that the text was on a positive note, and hence, people should not presume it was something wrong or negative. “I, Abdullah Shafique, and Usama Mir were sitting together and watching a match; I think New Zealand was playing a series against Pakistan back then. There was nothing [negative] in that message that would make people think I said something bad,” said the Pakistani cricketer.

The story behind the viral Asia Cup 2023 moment

He further informed that the text was why one of the most viral scenes at the 2023 Asia Cup was created. Kohli, who visited the Pakistan dressing room ahead of Pakistan’s contest against India, was informed by Shadab Khan of the message sent by Salman. The players were snapped, speaking to each other, creating a buzz all over the internet.

"I mistakenly told Shadab Khan about texting Virat. You have watched the video of me, Shadab and Virat standing together [during Asia Cup 2023]; actually, at that time, he [Shadab] had told him [Virat] that he [I] texted him," informed Salman.

“We had a bit of laughter after I told Virat that I texted you this, he then told me he may have missed the message as he receives thousands of messages every day. It was all Shadab's doing [telling Kohli],” he added.