Throwback To When Cody Rhodes Snubbed Triple H While Leaving WWE in 2016; 'Can't Stay Out of Loyalty To You'

When Cody Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMani 40, his heart was filled with emotions and gratitude towards two men in WWE; the current WWE CCO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque and producer Bruce Pichard. But nobody exactly knew why.

As the ring was filled with wrestlers who were there to congratulate him, Cody took the mic and called Triple H and Bruce Pichard. He said, “There are two people, I would not have been here…I’d have never been to WWE without one of them. I wanted them to come out here and that’s Bruce Pichard, and the other is pleading and kicking and doesn’t want to come here. But we have a brand new era, he is the leader of that era…please Triple H come out here.” Triple H came on to the stage, hugged Cody Rhodes and lifted his hands up in the air.

Cody had just revealed to the world that it was none other than Triple H who eventually brought him back to WWE in 2022 when he left AEW due to some personal reasons. The American Nightmare made a staggering return at WrestleMania 38, defeating Seth Rollins in his first match. After that, there was no return for Cody.

However, the new era Cody Rhodes fans might not know that Cody Rhodes once ignored and rebuked Triple H nearly 8 years back while leaving WWE. That was in 2016, when Cody was a mid-carder and was probably unhappy with his booking, and wanted to leave WWE. Triple H, however, was a bit upset with Rhodes’ decision and when he asked Rhodes he got a strong reply.



What did Cody Rhodes say to Triple H ?

In September 2019, Cody Rhodes revealed that Triple H was rather upset with Cody’s decision to leave WWE. He revealed that Triple H wanted him to stay because WWE had done so much for the Rhodes family.

“Hunter [Triple H] took it very personally because he had done so much for my dad at NXT. There was one conversation where he said, "I'm shocked that you feel this way after everything I've done for your family." But I told him, "I'm not my dad. I can't stay here out of loyalty to you for giving my dad a job in 2005. I get it, and the little boy in me really appreciates what you did for my dad. But I'm not him. He's not here anymore. I've got to be me."

Cody Rhodes further revealed that Triple H had understood by then that what Cody Rhodes was looking for was growth in his career and it had nothing to do with money or a title shot. “I think Hunter, he's been in wrestling long enough that he knew, "Oh, this is a real one. He's not asking for more money. He's not asking for a title shot. Nothing would matter at this point." I let the burn get too bad before I said anything, if that makes any sense,” Cody said.

Cody Rhodes never left WWE on a sour note

However, ever after leaving WWE then, Cody spoke highly of the company and never talked bad about it. He left WWE to fuel his career growth which he eventually did. Cody wrestled for Independent Circuit from 2016-2018, New Japan Pro Wrestling and also spent a brief time at TNA.

His biggest kick came in 2019, when he along with Tony Khan launched the All Elite Wrestling (AEW), where Rhodes was the Executive Vice President. Cody turned it into a successful venture within a year. He left the AEW in 2022, and made a return to WWE after eight years, rejuvenated into an all new avatar.

