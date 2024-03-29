Throwback To When Michael Jordan Was Asked About His 'Greatest Regret In Life'; THIS is What He Said

Michael Jordan is considered the greatest of all time. He is the only player in the NBA to achieve two three-peats. Accomplishing a three-peat twice is a remarkable achievement, but even with numerous records and accolades, one can still have regrets, and Michael Jordan is not exempt from life's challenges.

During an interview with Marvin R. Shanken on Cigar Aficionado, Jordan was asked about his biggest regret in life. However, Jordan has a different perspective on the concept of "regret." Michael Jordan believes he has "no" regrets in his life, as it would mean thinking of changing the past, which is a concept he rejects.

Michel Jordan believes that regrets and disappointment in his life made him “who I am”

Michael Jordan when asked about his “greatest regret” replied, “Oh!! (taking a pause) You Know I… really don’t have regrets. I am a person you know, as soon as you look back in your history and you come up with something thst you feel like you want to change, something else has to chang. ” But the compelling Marvin R. Shanken kept poking and asked Jordan that there would be some “disappointment” in life that he might have.

Jordan said, “Once again that’s the same analogy. You know disappointment to me, ‘to win you gotta lose’, ‘to be successful you got have something that’s not successful’, uh ‘to be happy you got have disappointment’, so I think all of those things have evolved and happened to make me who I am. And understand the benefits and privileges I have for being who I am”.

Jordan added, “My parents taught me well is you know don’t wear your reputation, don’t wear your accolades, don’t wear your you know your personality on your sleeve.”

Jordan was the NBA's most valuable player five times, and many think he should have won more. Most notably, it is commonly felt that Karl Malone was unfairly awarded the 1998 MVP over Jordan because writers thought Jordan had won enough. Jordan was also selected the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year for 1988.

