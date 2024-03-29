Throwback to When Michael Jordan Avenged His 1995 Playoff Loss Against Young Shaquille O’Neal, Proving His Greatness

There is absolutely no denying that Michael Jeffrey Jordan is among the greatest players to ever set foot on the hardwood floor. A bonafide superstar athlete and six-time NBA Champion, Jordan’s competitive urge and dedication to basketball earned him respect from both players and fans, with many regard him as the most passionate player to ever play the game.

Jordan is remembered for his perfect 6-0 record in the NBA Finals, but he had to endure many defeats to get there. During his illustrious career, Jordan competed in 37 playoff series and won 30. However, among those seven series losses is one that many consider one of the greatest upsets in Playoff history.

The Orlando Magic Handed the Jordan-Led Bulls a Humiliating Loss

Fresh off his professional baseball stint, Jordan made his midseason comeback during the 1994-95 season. This helped the Bulls finish in the top five in the Eastern Conference. While Jordan was away from the NBA, Shaquille O’Neal, a young big man out of Louisiana State, emerged as a force to be reckoned with.

In just three seasons, the Magic had established themselves as one of the top teams in the East behind the dynamic duo of Shaq and Penny Hardaway. After a 50-32 record in the previous season, the Magic finished their 1994-95 season with 57 wins to take the top spot in the Eastern Conference. When both the teams eventually met in the Conference semis, the outcome was something no one expected.

Despite the Bulls' sheer resilience in games two and four, the Magic got the upper hand and eliminated the Bulls in six games to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. This was the first and only time a prime Michael Jordan and the Bulls were knocked out of the Playoffs. The Magic also became the first team to eliminate Jordan from the Playoffs since the Detroit Pistons in 1990.

The Magic then proceeded to become the Eastern Conference Champions before being swept by the Rockets 4-0 in the Finals.

Jordan Got His Revenge

After losing to the Magic, questions were raised about the toughness of a once unbeatable team. But if there is one thing we know about the NBA in the 90s, Jordan always had the last laugh. Following their loss to the Magic, the Chicago Bulls went on their revenge tour during the 1995-96 season, winning 72 of their 82 regular-season games.

After effortlessly beating the Heat and the Knicks in the first two rounds of the 1996 playoffs, the Bulls again met the Magic in the Conference Finals. This time, the Bulls had their way with the Magic and swept a seemingly unstoppable team in four games. Jordan and the Bulls beat the Seattle Supersonics 4-2 in the finals and began their second 3-peat.

In the 1996 playoffs, Jordan averaged 30.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 18 games and finished the season by winning his fourth NBA Championship and finals MVP award.

