Throwback - When Karim Benzema Scored A Hat-Trick Off The Field On Valentine’s Day

Karim Benzema is one of the best football players in the world. But, the former Real Madrid Center-Forward, is as good off-field as well. Karim Benzema has made quite memorable hat-tricks while playing for Madrid, but he pulled a hat-trick on Valentine’s Day. The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner set aside a special day to celebrate love in a flamboyant way.

Karim Benzema has so many injuries that could have been career ending, but he survived. So, on Valentine’s Day 2023, Karim Benzema accomplished an amazing hat trick. It was by giving a bouquet of red roses to three separate women. His first wife, Chloé de Launay, his second wife, Cora Gauthier, and his current girlfriend, Jordan Ozuna. Some have praised the Ballon d'Or winner for his loving temperament, while others have criticized him for managing several relationships in response to his huge gesture.

A fan “for real” can’t believe what Karim Benzema did on Valentine’s Day

Fans had mixed reactions on social media as many were in disbelief. One fan couldn’t believe his eyes saying, “For Real”

Another fan saw some goodness in Karim Benzema appreciating his gesture by letting others know “He is a fair man”.

Advertisement

And an another fan just couldn’t stop singing praises of Benzema as he is so considerate.The user on X said, “Benzema, an incredible romantic who expresses his love to everyone with constant consideration❤️‍🩹”.

Karim Benzema is a player through and through on and off the pitch.Currently, the Former Real Madrid forward agreed to join Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad football club on a three-year deal in June 2023. Benzema now plays for Al-Ittihad where his team is headed for the AFC Champions League, but unfortunately, he won't be playing due to league rules for foreign players.

Al Ittihad will go to Uzbekistan to face Navbahor Namangan, but Benzema will remain in Jeddah after failing to make Gallardo's list of five non-Asian players. In his place, the former River Plate coach has selected Egyptian Ahmed Hegazy, midfielders N'Golo Kanté and Fabinho, and strikers Romarinho and Abderrazak Hamdallah.

ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League: Where to Watch Round of 16 Matches? TV, Live Stream Details, Schedule, Predictions and More