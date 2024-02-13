UEFA Champions League: Where to Watch Round of 16 Matches? TV, Live Stream Details, Schedule, Predictions and More

The UEFA Champions League, which kick-started on September 19, 2023, is all set to enter the Round of 16 phase, from Wednesday. The European Football League will conclude on June 1, 2024, with the final taking place on that day.

The Round of 16 will get underway on February 14 (as per the Indian Standard Time), with the first leg taking place from February 14 to February 22 and the second leg happening between March 6 to March 13.

A total of 32 European clubs kickstarted their campaign in the league’s Round of 32. These 32 clubs were divided into 8 groups, who fought to acquire a place in the Round of 16. Eventually, the top 2 teams from each group made it to the next round which will begin on Wednesday.

Check all the necessary details below:

When to watch UEFA Champions League 2023- 2024 schedule

UK

February 13, Tuesday

Copenhagen vs Man City - 8:00 PM

Leipzig vs Real Madrid - 8:00 PM

February 14, Wednesday

PSG vs Real Sociedad - 8:00 PM

Lazio vs Bayern - 8:00 PM

February 20, Tuesday

Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid - 8:00 PM

PSV vs Dortmund - 8:00 PM

February 21, Wednesday

Porto vs Arsenal - 8:00 PM

Napoli vs Barcelona - 8:00 PM

March 5, Tuesday

Real Sociedad vs PSG - 8:00 PM

Bayern vs Lazio - 8:00 PM

March 6, Wednesday

Man City vs Copenhagen - 8:00 PM

Real Madrid vs Leipzig - 8:00 PM

March 11, Monday

Arsenal vs Porto - 8:00 PM

Barcelona vs Napoli - 8:00 PM

March 12, Tuesday

Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan - 8:00 PM

Dortmund vs PSV - 8:00 PM

USA

February 13, Tuesday

Copenhagen vs Man City - 3:00 PM

Leipzig vs Real Madrid - 3:00 PM

February 14, Wednesday

PSG vs Real Sociedad - 3:00 PM

Lazio vs Bayern - 3:00 PM

February 20, Tuesday

Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid - 3:00 PM

PSV vs Dortmund - 3:00 PM

February 21, Wednesday

Porto vs Arsenal - 3:00 PM

Napoli vs Barcelona - 3:00 PM

March 5, Tuesday

Real Sociedad vs PSG - 3:00 PM

Bayern vs Lazio - 3:00 PM

March 6, Wednesday

Man City vs Copenhagen - 3:00 PM

Real Madrid vs Leipzig - 3:00 PM

March 11, Monday

Arsenal vs Porto - 3:00 PM

Barcelona vs Napoli - 3:00 PM

March 12, Tuesday

Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan - 3:00 PM

Dortmund vs PSV - 3:00 PM

India

February 14, Wednesday

Copenhagen vs Man City - 1:30 AM

Leipzig vs Real Madrid - 1:30 AM

February 15, Thursday

PSG vs Real Sociedad - 1:30 AM

Lazio vs Bayern - 1:30 AM

February 21, Wednesday

Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid - 1:30 AM

PSV vs Dortmund - 1:30 AM

February 22, Thursday

Porto vs Arsenal - 1:30 AM

Napoli vs Barcelona - 1:30 AM

March 6, Wednesday

Real Sociedad vs PSG - 1:30 AM

Bayern vs Lazio - 1:30 AM

March 7, Thursday

Man City vs Copenhagen - 1:30 AM

Real Madrid vs Leipzig - 1:30 AM

March 12, Tuesday

Arsenal vs Porto - 1:30 AM

Barcelona vs Napoli - 1:30 AM

March 13, Wednesday

Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan - 1:30 AM

Dortmund vs PSV - 1:30 AM

Where to watch UEFA Champions League 2023-24

India- Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 3 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV channels will be telecasting the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 in India. It will also be streamed on Sony Liv.

USA- The UEFA Champions League will be telecasted on CBS Sports Network and TUDN in the USA. Paramount+ will be streaming the league in the USA.

UK- TNT Sports holds the broadcasting rights for the UEFA Champions League 2024 in the UK.

Where is UEFA Champions League 2023-24 happening?

First leg

Copenhagen vs Man City - Parken Stadium

Leipzig vs Real Madrid - Red Bull Arena Leipzig

PSG vs Real Sociedad - Parc des Princes

Lazio vs Bayern - Stadio Olimpico

Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid - San Siro

PSV vs Dortmund - Philips Stadion

Porto vs Arsenal - Estádio do Dragão

Napoli vs Barcelona - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Second leg

Real Sociedad vs PSG - Anoeta

Bayern vs Lazio - Allianz Arena

Man City vs Copenhagen - Etihad Stadium

Real Madrid vs Leipzig - Santiago Bernabéu

Arsenal vs Porto - Emirates Stadium

Barcelona vs Napoli - Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan - Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

Dortmund vs PSV - Signal Iduna Park

Manchester City had won their debut Champions League title last year after defeating Inter Milan in the finals. Led by Erling Haaland’s attack, who was also the top scorer last season, City will be looking forward to defending their title once again.

Real Madrid, who have won the cup for a record 14 times, will be gearing up to add one more feather to its cap. The Spanish Giants don’t have Karim Benzema with them this season but the signing of Jude Bellingham and Fran Garcia will provide the required strength to their squad.

Other top contenders are the five-time champions Arsenal and FC Barcelona, who have made appearances in the league after missing out on it for six years.

