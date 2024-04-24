Kevin Durant has been one of the NBA's most consistent scorers in the last decade. Drafted second overall in the 2007 NBA Draft, Durant brought along his scoring prowess from the University of Texas Austin, where the 6' 11'' Power Forward was an elite all-around talent.

In his only collegiate season, the former Consensus All-American averaged 25.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game, eventually winning the National College Player of the Year award. Having achieved immeasurable success before turning twenty, Durant was set to make his NBA debut and prove to critics that he belonged in the big leagues.

Two seasons into his NBA run, Durant had won the Rookie of the Year award, finished third on Most Improved Player rankings and led the Oklahoma City Thunder in total points and points per game metric. With a scoring ability that defied his experience, winning the coveted scoring title was inevitable. Fortunately, he didn't have to wait for long.

Durant Becomes the Youngest Scoring Champ

On April 15, 2010, at 21, Kevin Durant etched his name in league history by becoming the youngest NBA player to clinch the regular season scoring title. A record previously held by one of the NBA's earliest legends, Max Zaslofsky, Durant's achievement received unanimous praise and appreciation.

Coming off of a letdown sophomore season with the OKC, which finished 23-59, Durant wanted to prove his talents and declare himself the best rising young star in the league. With his flawless jump shot and mid-range accuracy, Durant became a nightmare for the defenders.

As the regular season neared its conclusion, the 'Slim Reaper' became more undeniable, scoring 36.3 points, 1.7 blocks, and 1.6 steals per game on 48.8% shooting.

That said, KD wasn't without competition, as reigning Cavaliers guard Lebron James was hot on his tail all season. However, when the Cavaliers decided to rest their most valuable player in the final few games, Durant's road to making history became clear. Durant edged past James by a mere 0.4 points to become the scoring champion.

Durant’s Future Successes

Speaking of Durant winning his maiden scoring title, Oklahoma City Thunder coach Scott Brooks said, “I love Kevin Durant. I love what he’s about. The guy is pretty amazing that he’s able to handle himself at such a young age.”

Durant carried himself with respect, both on and off the court. His dedication and work ethic earned him praise from much of the NBA Community. Despite falling short against the eventual champions, the Lakers, in the first round of the 2010 Playoffs, Durant continued his journey to become a superstar in the league.

Durant blazed the competition by winning back-to-back scoring titles in 2011 and 2012 and leading OKC alongside Russell Westbrook to the NBA Finals in 2012. KD also finished in the top five in MVP voting from 2010 to 2013 before winning the ultimate prize in 2014. Interestingly enough, this was also the second time KD averaged over 30 and, thus, won his fourth scoring title.

In retrospect, Durant's maiden scoring title win remains a testament to his talent, work ethic, and love for basketball. It serves as a lesson that winning in the NBA isn't just about numbers; it's about success through struggles and hard work.

