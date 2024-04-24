Anthony Edwards' quote about Kevin Durant and Jaden McDaniels Resurfaces After Timberwolves Beat Suns in Game 2

Anthony Edwards is having the time of his life and he is leading the charge for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the playoffs against the Phoenix Suns. As Minnesota took a 2-0 lead against the Suns, a quote from Ant-Man from last year regarding Kevin Durant started making the rounds on social media. The quote was laughable and initially, it was taken in the wrong context.

ALSO READ: Anthony Edwards Makes Bold Statement On Him Becoming Best Player In Future; All You Need To Know

What did Edwards say?

Last season, Edwards became the subject of memes after he infamously compared 14-time All-Star Kevin Durant and his teammate Jaden McDaniels in the same sentence. Edwards said. “They got KD, but we’ve got Jaden McDaniels,” during a SiriusXM Radio appearance in February 2023.

A portion of the video was taken out of context. The star player for the Timberwolves refuted claims that McDaniels could match Durant shot for shot. In the interview, Edwards clarified that he meant McDaniels as a formidable defender to take on Durant, who he considers to be his all-time favorite player. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

McDaniels erupted in game 2 against the Phoenix Suns

However, in Game 2 of the Timberwolves vs. Suns 2024 first-round series at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, McDaniels lived up to the misplaced hype. With 25 points on 10/17 shooting, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists, McDaniels led all scorers. He finished one point short of his regular-season high in points, setting a playoff career high.

Advertisement

The performance speaks volumes of the talent that McDaniels has in terms of being a scorer. However, he has focused more on his defensive capabilities to contain the best players from the opposition teams.

ALSO READ: Anthony Edwards' Alleged Leaked Audio Trash-Talking Kevin Durant Goes Viral After Wolves Dominate Suns In Game 1