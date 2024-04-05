Tiger Woods 'Eliminates Sex' To Avoid Distractions Ahead Of Masters Comeback, Reveals Friend

Tiger Woods has his sights on one goal: the 2024 Masters Tournament. According to a friend of Woods, the professional golfer is "focused" on returning to the tournament, which he has won five times, to the point that he is now abstaining from sex.

While Woods' friend stated that the 48-year-old is unmarried, the great golfer's personal life has been in the limelight several times throughout his career. This was most notably the situation in late 2009, when he took a brief sabbatical from the sport and certain sponsors withdrew after a series of adultery allegations were made public.

Tiger Woods 'Eliminates Sex' To Avoid Distractions Ahead Of Masters Comeback

Tiger Woods’ friend while speaking to the New York Post said, "He's working really hard in the gym. He's eating right. He's even eliminated sex. He does that now when he's preparing: no sex until the tournament is over. He doesn't want anything to take away his focus."

Woods, now 48, won the Masters at the age of 21 in 1997, making him the youngest victor in history. Throughout his career, the athlete has competed in 25 Masters, with his most recent triumph coming in 2019.

Woods’ friend added, “The Masters is Tiger's must-play event every year. He's working very hard, spending hours in the gym, practising, and taking care of himself. He wants to play, and he always plays to win."

The discovery of Woods' celibacy comes 15 years after his highly publicized sex scandal, in which he admitted to cheating on his then-wife, Elin Nordegren. (More than ten women have come forward alleging relationships with Woods, who has a daughter Sam and a son Charlie with Nordegren.) Woods subsequently discussed the issue, during which he purportedly sought therapy for sex addiction, in his 2017 memoir, Tiger Woods - Unprecedented, The Masters, and Me.

Advertisement

While Woods returned to golf and continued one of the sport's greatest careers, he has not been as dominant on the course in recent years.

As ESPN's Mark Schlabach pointed out, he has missed the cut or withdrew from four of his six starts since sustaining serious injuries in a vehicle accident in February 2021. One of his two tournament results came in 47th place in the 2022 Masters, although he withdrew after the third round last year.

ALSO READ: Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Ended Tom Brady and Tiger Woods' Friendship Over THIS reason