Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Ended Tom Brady and Tiger Woods' Friendship Over THIS reason

The friendship between Tom Brady and Tiger Woods has come under scrutiny, not for reasons related to their professional achievements, but due to the dynamics of their personal relationships.

The core of the issue lies in the strained dynamics between Gisele Bündchen, Brady's Ex wife, and Erica Herman, Woods' former girlfriend. Sources close to the situation reveal that Bündchen and Herman struggled to connect during social gatherings, casting a shadow over the athletes' friendship.

"Insiders disclosed that Bündchen's lack of rapport with Herman during their interactions contributed to tensions within the Brady-Woods friendship," as per reports from Essentially Sports.

This tension has been highlighted by reports of a double date that was not as harmonious as expected. Furthermore, Woods' split from Herman was followed by a significant lawsuit involving allegations of a deceptive eviction and a contested non-disclosure agreement, complicating matters further​​.

The friendship between Brady and Woods, symbolized a mutual respect and understanding that transcended their professional lives. However, the alleged discomfort between Bündchen and Herman appears to have introduced an element of strain.

Both athletes have been lauded not only for their unparalleled success in football and golf but also for the mutual respect and admiration they've shared. This relationship was highlighted in various events and collaborations, including the notable 'The Match: Champions for Charity' event, which brought the two athletes together for a cause greater than their sports.

This isn't the first time Bündchen has reportedly found herself at odds with Woods' partners; her interactions with Lindsey Vonn, another of Woods' exes, were also marked by initial friction. But now Tom Brady and Gisele have been divorced for over an year.

Gisele Bundchen teases Tom Brady with new romance

Following her highly publicized split from Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen has reportedly found happiness anew. According to OK! Magazine, the Brazilian supermodel is deeply enamored with her jiu-jitsu trainer, Joaquim. This new relationship comes after a tumultuous period in her life, marked by her divorce and the loss of her mother.

"Gisele’s in love and she’s not looking back,” shared a source close to the situation. The chemistry between Bündchen and Joaquim is described as undeniable, with the couple deciding to no longer conceal their affection. "Their chemistry is off the charts, and they no longer care who knows about it,” the insider added.

This development comes amidst insights from another source who noted that while images of Bündchen and Joaquim together were initially difficult for Brady, he is gradually coming to terms with this new chapter. "Tom is getting used to it,” reported Life & Style, underscoring a mutual understanding and acceptance as both parties move on. Most importantly, the well-being and acceptance of their children in this transition are emphasized

