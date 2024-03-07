Steph Curry Rings - How many rings does Stephen Curry have?

Known predominantly for his unmatched shooting abilities, Stephen Curry has significantly shaped the NBA. His status as the top-ranking pure shooter in NBA history is undisputed, having led in three-pointers multiple times and thrice set the record for most three-pointers in a single season.

With two NBA MVP titles and four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors under his belt, Curry has also boosted the worth of the three-point shot within the game and left an indelible mark on basketball culture with his brand endorsements.

Other feats from Curry's impressive career include nine All-Star appearances and All-NBA selections—comprising four first-team, four second-team, and one third-team selection. Additionally, he won the scoring champion title twice, in 2016 and 2021, and was the NBA steals leader in 2016.

Curry also proved his mettle outside of the NBA, winning the 3-point contest at the 2015 and 2021 All-Star weekends, and aided the US team in securing victories at the 2010 and 2014 FIBA World Cups.

How many rings does Steph Curry have?

In his 14 seasons in the NBA, Stephen Curry has secured 4 championships. The Warriors dominated between 2015 and 2018, claiming 3 titles during this period.

He then added his fourth ring in 2022, showcasing his remarkable talent, leadership, and clutch performance.

Curry's championship wins underscore his exceptional abilities and his capacity to excel under pressure.

Player Name Wardell Stephen "Steph" Curry II Date of Birth March 14, 1988 (age 35) Rings Won 4 Years Rings Were Won 2015, 2017, 2018, 2022 Teams Won With Golden State Warriors

Which years did Stephen Curry win his rings?

Stephen Curry earned NBA championship rings in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022, totaling four championships and securing his position as one of the greatest players in NBA history.

Which teams did Stephen Curry win championships with?

Stephen Curry achieved all four of his NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, securing his first championship ring in 2015 and adding victories in 2017, 2018, and most recently in 2022.

2015 Championship Ring

Stephen Curry together with his team, the Golden State Warriors, achieved a remarkable victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers in a six-game NBA Finals in 2015. This glorifying championship marked their first in four decades.

Garnering an impressive regular-season scorecard of 67-15, the championship was driven primarily by the star shooter and league's MVP, Stephen Curry.

The ring features one shank inscribed with "WORLD CHAMPIONS", whereas the other shank has "CURRY" distinctively etched in black adjacent to "2015 Golden State Warriors". The end side of this shank further embellishes the NBA logo.

2017 Championship Ring

In 2016, the Golden State Warriors experienced heartbreak with a 7-game loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but they bounced back emphatically in 2017, claiming the NBA Championship in only 5 games, thus securing their title as NBA Champions once again.

The triumphant duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, who had previously led the Warriors to a glorious NBA Championship in 2015, repeated their successful run in 2017.

This accomplishment was greatly facilitated by the significant enhancement of the team's roster which included the invaluable addition of Kevin Durant.

2018 Championship Ring

Claiming their back-to-back championship, the Golden State Warriors emerged victoriously in the 2018 NBA Championship, overpowering the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 4-0 series sweep.

This achievement elevated them to become the seventh NBA franchise to secure consecutive titles.

With his staggering performance of 28.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game, Kevin Durant earned the title of the Finals MVP.

Teams such as the San Antonio Spurs New Orleans Pelicans, and Houston Rockets fell before the remarkable Warriors in the playoffs, and finally, the Cavaliers in the Finals.

Key players including Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson propelled the Warriors to success in the 2018 NBA Finals, displaying remarkable performances. In contrast, LeBron James was at the forefront of the Cavaliers' lineup with notable support from Kevin Love and Rodney Hood.

The Warriors' all-engulfing prowess throughout the regular season and playoffs culminated in a historic championship victory, cementing their legacy as one of the NBA's most triumphant franchises.

2022 Championship Ring

By overcoming the Boston Celtics in a cut-throat best-of-seven playoff series, the Golden State Warriors clinched the 2022 NBA Championship. This triumph marked their fourth title in a span of eight years, with a series victory score of 4-2.

Stephen Curry, who led the team with his exceptional performances throughout the series, walked away as the Finals MVP. On their journey to the pinnacle, the Warriors conquered competitive teams such as the Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, and the Miami Heat.

This victory represented a momentous milestone for the Bay Area sports scene, witnessing for the first time, a team from the area making it to a championship series in one of the four significant North American sports leagues.

Steph Curry Rings Photos

Stephen Curry NBA Finals Appearances and Record

Stephen Curry has made his mark in the NBA Finals six times, including seasons 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2021-22. His achievements set a significant NBA Finals record for 3-point field goals, 3-pointers, and attempts in a single game.

Moreover, he leaves a lasting impression with his extraordinary performances, like scoring 47 points in the third game of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Despite having four NBA championships under his belt, Curry has only clinched the NBA Finals MVP title once so far in 2022.

Stephen Curry has crafted an outstanding legacy in the NBA that is marked by excellence and influence. With multifarious championships and MVP awards in his possession, Curry has firmly cemented his status as one of basketball's all-time greats.

His skills as a leader, his adaptability, and his exceptional performance, both personally and as a team player, make him stand out. While he has not always been declared the Finals MVP, his contributions to the team and the game cannot be overlooked.

With the possibility of his fifth championship win on the horizon, Curry's legacy is poised to reach even greater heights.

