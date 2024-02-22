Tom Brady Reportedly Calls Gisele Bündchen, Joaquim Valente Relationship Timeline ‘BS’, IMPLIES She Cheated

Amid swirling rumors, the saga involving Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, and Joaquim Valente has captured headlines, stirring debates and speculation about the timeline of Bündchen and Valente's relationship.

Tom Brady slams Gisele Bündchen's dating timeline

With Brady reportedly calling the narrative surrounding Bündchen and Valente's dating timeline "BS" and implying that the relationship may have started earlier than claimed.

Sources close to Brady suggest that the former quarterback is skeptical of the June 2023 start date publicly associated with Bündchen and Valente's romance, hinting at a much earlier inception.

Despite Bündchen's insistence that their romance began in June 2023, Brady and his circle suggest their connection dates back much earlier, proposing it actually started in 2021.

Insiders close to Brady have been quoted saying, "They should add 2021 after June. Then the headline would be accurate."

Another source added, "When they announced divorce in October 2022, Gisele fled to Costa Rica for 2 months. Joaquim flew there with her for 2 months. She takes her jiu-jitsu training seriously. LOL."

Sources close to Brady have hinted at a longer, more intertwined history between the couple than previously acknowledged, suggesting a significant overlap with the timeline of Brady and Bündchen's marriage.

Bündchen, on her part, has not remained silent.

She shared a cryptic message on Instagram, stating, "Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth," which many interpret as a response to the rumors and speculation surrounding her personal life​​.

However, Bündchen has maintained that their relationship blossomed from a strong foundation of friendship, rooted in their mutual interests and the jiu-jitsu lessons Valente provided to her and her children.

Bündchen has openly praised Valente and his brothers for their expertise and positive influence on her family, signaling a bond that goes beyond the superficial.

Despite Brady's skepticism towards the timeline of Gisele and Joaquim's relationship, the duo's connection seems to flourish beyond mere speculation, highlighting a journey from friendship to something more profound.

Gisele Bündchen navigating new beginnings

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente's relationship, confirmed to have started in June, represents a pivotal chapter in Gisele's life.

"They started out as great friends first," a source revealed to PEOPLE, emphasizing the organic progression from a platonic bond to a romantic involvement post-divorce, contradicting Bradt's claim.

The essence of their relationship is captured by a second insider's insight: "Joaquim is a great guy. He is down to earth, kind, and inspiring. Gisele was hesitant about dating after the divorce. It's been very natural for her to date Joaquim."

Their shared Brazilian heritage and life experiences further cement their bond, offering a foundation of understanding and mutual appreciation. "They both love Miami, but also enjoy traveling.

They both enjoy healthy living. Gisele's in a great space. She is happy and very much enjoying life. Joaquim is perfect for her," the source adds.

