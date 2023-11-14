Top 10 fascinating facts about Michael Jordan you probably didn’t know

The intertwining impact of Jordan on basketball and society is evident. Beyond his prowess on the court, Jordan has maintained a lasting presence in the media for decades. His commercials stand among television's most iconic moments.

Numerous documentaries, including the Emmy-winning series The Last Dance, have highlighted his life, providing entertainment during the pandemic's early days. Additionally, the famous crying Jordan meme remains ingrained in pop culture.

Here are ten lesser-known facts about Michael Jordan

Jordan's early NBA shoe troubles

As a rookie, Jordan received multiple fines for wearing his first signature shoes during games, violating the NBA's uniform policy. Nike cleverly capitalized on these fines to promote the shoes, ultimately boosting their popularity.

Birth of a legend: The 1982 NCAA Championship game

Jordan's ascent to fame began during the 1982 NCAA Championship Game when, as a freshman, he secured victory for the Tar Heels with a game-winning jump shot. I

In a 2016 interview, Jordan expressed that this moment marked the transformation from 'Mike Jordan' to 'Michael Jordan.'

All-Star dominance: Jordan's memorable '98 performance

Despite illness, Jordan's standout performance in the 1998 All-Star Game remains memorable.

He notched 23 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists, and 3 steals, leading the East squad to a 135-114 victory, even facing off against Kobe Bryant, who made his All-Star debut and scored 18 points.”

Post-season scoring record

Jordan's 63-point performance against the Celtics in Game 2 of their 1986 first-round playoffs still holds the record for the highest-scoring game in a postseason.

Elgin Baylor's 60-point playoff display marks the only other instance of such a feat, with Donovan Mitchell's 57 points for Utah against Denver in the 2020 bubble playoffs being the closest contender.*

Mentoring moment

MJ's most memorable encounter with Bryant occurred during their third matchup, where Jordan scored 36 points and Bryant scored 33 in a Bulls victory in 1997.

After the game, Jordan acknowledged mentoring the then-19-year-old Bryant during parts of the match.*

Byron Russell's torment

Former Jazz guard Byron Russell suffered the most torment from Jordan during the crucial moments of the game.

Jordan made game-winning shots over Russell in Game 1 of the 1997 Finals and again in the decisive sixth game of the 1998 Finals, which happened to be Jordan's last shot while playing for the Bulls.

In The Last Dance docuseries, it was revealed that a young Russell taunted Jordan during his baseball phase while visiting the older members of the Jazz, questioning why he had quit and boasting about his ability to guard Jordan.*

Revelation of the flu game

Jordan disclosed in The Last Dance that he battled food poisoning during his iconic flu game before Game 5 of the 1997 Finals against the Jazz in Utah.

Despite this, he persevered, scoring 38 points, including a crucial three-pointer in a 90-88 victory.

Jordan's two-sport endeavor

During his time with the Birmingham Barons, the White Sox AA affiliate, Jordan's batting average was .202, but he managed to hit .252 in the Arizona Fall League against some of minor league baseball's top prospects.

Managed by Terry Francona in Birmingham, Jordan began contemplating an NBA comeback amid the strike that bridged the 1994 and 1995 baseball seasons.

The number switch saga

Jordan initially switched to number 45, his first high school number, when he returned to play for the Bulls.

However, after then-Magic guard Nick Anderson remarked, "45 is not 23" following Orlando's Game 1 win over Chicago in the 1995 playoffs, Jordan reclaimed his iconic number 23 from the rafters and promptly scored 38 points in a Game 2 victory.

Jordan's preferred Jordans

Regarding Air Jordans, everyone has their favorites, including the man behind the shoe's name.

When asked, Jordan ranked the 11s as his top choice, followed by the 3s, then either the 12s or 13s. This line, introduced in 1984, has continued releasing new styles, colorways, and hybrids yearly, demonstrating its enduring popularity.

