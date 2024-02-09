Top 5 Funniest Memes from Unexpected ‘The Undertaker-Cristiano Ronaldo' Encounter in Saudi Arabia

Mark Calaway, most famously known by his ring name, ‘The Undertaker’ has returned to his ‘Deadman’ avatar. But hold on, that wasn’t in WWE, but in a soccer stadium in Saudi Arabia. Yes, with Christiano Ronaldo even smiling when The Undertaker lifted the Riyadh season trophy, ahead of the match between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

Fans surprised by The Undertaker’s appearance

The fans awaiting the clash between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal at Kingdom Arena were gobsmacked when ‘The Undertaker’ all of a sudden appeared in his classic WWE gear.

Even though Undertaker had the last laugh, as Christiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr lost to Al-Hilal 2-0, the X (formerly Twitter) exploded with hilarious memes on ‘The Undertaker’.

Here are top 5 funniest memes on X after The Undertaker’s appearance in Riyadh:

1. One user tweeted, “I love that the Saudis spend their unlimited money exactly like 10 year old me would”

2. Another user commented, “Ghareeb trying to find The Undertaker ??”

3. A user tweeted, “Ronaldo is the Undertaker of football (I mean ghost)”

4. “Arab money is crazyyy. ?? They got the Undertaker to do his signature entry before the Al Nassr vs. Al Hilal match in the Riyadh Season Cup,” said another user.

5. “If I was 10 years old, I wouldn't even spend the money this way,” expressed one netizen.

Why did ‘The Undertaker’ go to Riyadh?

The reason why The Undertaker made an appearance in Saudi Arabia is because, amongst the WWE superstars, he is one of the most popular wrestlers. John Cena and The Undertaker are one of the hugely popular wrestlers in Saudi, where only two things are popular, Soccer and WWE.

Although Undertaker hung his boots in professional wrestling in 2020, after facing AJ Styles in WrestleMania 38, he returned to his old form in Saudi Arabia. May be, we might now see, ‘The Undertaker’ before and after soccer matches, if not in WWE.

