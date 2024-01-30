Cristiano Ronaldo Injury Update: Will Al Nassr Star Play Against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in 2024 Riyadh Season Cup Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, two of the greatest football players of all time, are set to play against each other in a friendly match between their respective teams, Al Nassr and Inter Miami, as part of the Riyadh Season Cup Invitational football tournament in Saudi Arabia. The match is scheduled for February 1, 2024, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, starting at 6:30 PM GMT (1:30 PM ET).

Cristiano Ronaldo's availability for the match is still in question due to a muscle injury in his left calf, sustained in mid-January.

The injury forced Ronaldo to miss the friendly matches against Shanghai Shenhua and Zhejiang on January 23 and 26, respectively, and he even expressed his regret to Chinese fans.

Ronaldo, in a statement, expressed sadness about the injury and the impact on the tour, mentioning that injuries are part of the game. Despite the setback, he pledged to return and play for the Chinese fans who have always supported him.

Messi and Ronaldo previously played against each other in January 2023 when the Argentine was with PSG and faced Ronaldo's Riyadh All-Star XI in Saudi Arabia.

Videos from the club's social media handles posted on January 17 reveal his unaffected mobility. Despite this, Al-Nassr and Ronaldo prioritize caution, aiming to prevent any exacerbation of the injury and ensure the 38-year-old's well-being.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Messi: All-Time Career Statistics Comparison

In their all-time career stats, excluding club friendlies, Lionel Messi has scored a total of 821 goals and provided 361 assists in 1047 appearances, with an average of 105 minutes per goal and 73 minutes per goal contribution.

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo has accumulated 873 goals and 249 assists in 1204 appearances, averaging a goal in every 112 minutes and a goal contribution in every 87 minutes. These statistics showcase the remarkable goal-scoring prowess and overall impact both players have had throughout their illustrious careers.

Messi and Ronaldo's Statistics Excluding USA and Saudi Arabia Performances

Excluding performances in the USA, Messi, with a total of 810 goals and 356 assists in 1,033 appearances, has an impressive record of scoring a goal in every 105 minutes and contributing to a goal in every 73 minutes.

On the other hand, excluding performances in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo boasts 829 goals and 236 assists in 1,154 appearances, averaging a goal in every 113 minutes and contributing to a goal in every 88 minutes. These statistics highlight the extraordinary goal-scoring prowess and overall impact both players have had throughout their illustrious European club careers.

