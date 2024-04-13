Claudia Oshry TAKES A DIG at Travis Kelce, Calling Taylor Swift Out of the NFL Star's League; Check Latest Statement

It's very unlikely that celebrities call out Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift as an unmatchable couple. Something similar happened recently when Claudia Oshry made striking remarks on Travis Kelce, calling Taylor Swift out of his league. Here's what Claudia Oshry exactly said about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

What did Claudia Oshry say about Travis Kelce?

"She’s so out of his league, especially, like, in an intellectual sense. And I think that’s why so many people love it," Claudia Oshry said during an exclusive interview with PageSix. Going forward in the conversation, Claudia highlights how Travis and Taylor are two totally different individuals.

Claudia Oshry notes that, while Taylor Swift is more like the 'mind of a generation' and a 'poet'. Travis Kelce, on the other hand, is more like a 'silly and goofy' person. But despite them being totally opposite and an 'unliking pairing', everyone is just obsessed with them.

"I think they’re in separate leagues, which is what makes it so great because I’m sure some fans of his would be like, ‘He’s so much greater than her.’ And then fans of hers are like, you know, ‘There’s no matching her,'" Claudia had said, in reference to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are one of the couples that remains the most talked-about of all times. An interesting thing about Travis Kelce is that Taylor has been least concerned about PDAs with him. In most of her relationship, he kept things as private as possible.

But if we look at it, that is the last thing that appears to be stressed about. That obviously comes with dating a jolly extrovert like Travis Kelce. "He’s just, like, an American meathead," Claudia jokes. The two are totally different people and that is one reason why they are so loved.