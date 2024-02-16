Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Donate Rare Signed Kansas City Chiefs Jersey To Children's Charity

TayTay and Trav have teamed up to make charity in a Children's fund. What did they donate? The two donated a rare vintage Kansas City Chiefs jersey, with their signs over it. NFL fans and all Swifties are nothing but impressed with their sweet gesture.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's recent charity work

The favorite couple of the internet have recently come together to make charity in a Children's fund called Guelph Wish Fund For Children. It's a charity that serves children under the age of 19, who are suffering illness in Wellington country or Guelph, Canada.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift donated a vintage Kansas City Chiefs jersey, with their signs over it. But just that, there are also framed pictures of TayTay and Trav, along with the picture of the AFC Championship game. There's another Chiefs player who made a similar donation.

In addition to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, Patrick Mahomes also donated his signed Kansas City Chiefs jersey to the Children's Fund. All the donated items, especially the jersey from Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will be placed in a silent auction by the organization.

The auction is not online. Therefore, if anyone, especially the Swifties, wants to get their hands on the Travis and Taylor signed jersey, they can't get it online. To acquire it, one can attend the Charity's 8th Annual Curl, an exclusive auction event on February 18.

Fans are impressed with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Hearing the news of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift making donation to a Children's charity, fans are nothing but impressed. "Its a great effort of TAYLOR SWIFT and TRAVIS KELCE," commented one fan.

"He keeps his word, you sign his shirt or whatever she said in yail," another fan tweeted.

"My queen can be the most generous person in the world and still get criticized by so called swifties just because she let her net worth exceed 1 billion," commented a Taylor Swift fan. There are more people who love Travis and Taylor Swift than the other way around.

Taylor Swift is currently taking care of her schedule for the Eras Tour, while Travis Kelce is enjoying some time off from the NFL. Since there's a lot of time before the regular season starts, the two are going to spend a lot more time with each other. Maybe they might also engage this year. What do you think?

