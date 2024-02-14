Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Complete Relationship Timeline

If we talk about the most popular celebrity couple of the year, everyone’s answer will be - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. They, indeed, are one of the most famous celebrity couples of all time. In fact, unlike other boyfriends of Taylor Swift, Swifties are all in all impressed with Travis Kelce.

But when we talk about the relationship of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, excluding the Swifties, most news fans know bits and pieces about their relationship. Let’s change that today with a full-fledged and detailed relationship timeline of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is officially the most talked-about celebrity relationship of 2024. While all the Swifties know everything about their relationship, there are still many who don’t know much. For them, here’s the complete relationship timeline of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift:

July 8, 2023: Travis Kelce attends Eras Tour

Travis Kelce attends Taylor Swift’s show at Arrowhead Stadium and cannot hide himself from the eagle-eye Swifties. It’s the same stadium where Travis Kelce plays football for his team, Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs’ tight end was seen enjoying the show from a private box. In fact, he even exchanged friendship bands with fans. But he failed to complete the secret task he came to accomplish.

July 26, 2023: Travis Kelce revealed trying to give his number to Taylor Swift

This is the most iconic date of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship. On July 26, 2023, he revealed in his New Heights podcast, which he runs with his brother Jason Kelce, that he could not exchange friendship bands with Taylor Swift. The friendship bracelet he has for her is special.

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” Travis Kelce said as he talked with his brother about his experience on the show, on New Heights. This sparked the fire of love between the two.

September 20, 2023: Jason Kelce jokingly hinted that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are indeed a thing

By then, there were already rumors that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were dating. Travis Kelce’s brother Jason gave out a strong hint about the same. Eagles center and Travis’ elder brother Jason made an appearance on a show by SportsRadio 94 WIP. During the radio show, Jason was asked about rumors about his brother.

“I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world. Having said that, man, I think they’re doing great, and I think it’s all 100% true, and I hope this thing goes a mile — no, I’m joking, I don’t know what’s happening,” Jason said jokily. Well, now we know he wasn’t really joking at all.

September 21, 2023: Travis Kelce revealed inviting Taylor Swift to a Chiefs game

After Jason Kelce’s statement on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s love life, the Chiefs tight end himself cleared some fog. During an interview with The Pat McAfee Show, Travis Kelce revealed how he just “Threw the ball in court” as he invited Taylor Swift to one of his games at Arrowhead Stadium.

It’s the same venue where she previously performed her leg for the Eras Tour. Interestingly, Travis Kelce didn’t directly say that he and Taylor Swift have officially met, but he did reveal what he said to her.

“I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead [Stadium]. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,” Travis Kelce said, revealing what he said to Taylor Swift while inviting her to the Chiefs game.

September 24, 2023: Taylor Swift attends first-ever Chiefs game

September 24, 2023, is a special moment for every Swiftie and fans who have been in love with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance. Taylor Swift came to attend the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears. The Blank Space singer was seen in a red & white color combination, matching the theme of Chiefs.

Taylor Swift enjoyed the Chiefs game and, of course, Travis Kelce’s performance through the stadium’s premium suite, accompanied by Donna Kelce. Who is Donna Kelce? Donna Kelce is Travis Kelce’s mother, who was seen cheering with Taylor Swift as Kelce went ahead scoring a touchdown.

This date isn’t just important due to the fact that it’s Taylor Swift’s first Chiefs. But this date marks an important chapter in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship as the two were spotted together publicly for the first time.

After the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Chicago Beat by 41-10, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted exiting the stadium together. They weren’t just simply spotted together exiting the stadium but holding hands as well. This is also the day the two were spotted holding hands for the first time publicly.

September 27, 2023: Travis Kelce talks about Taylor Swift and the Chiefs’ game she attended on his podcast

It is another important date in the loving relationship of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Travis Kelce shared his first official reaction to what he feels about Taylor Swift coming to the Chiefs game and shocking the world. She indeed shocked everyone.

“Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy,” Travis Kelce said as he talked about what he felt seeing Taylor Swift in her suite. Adding further, he also revealed how it’s amazing that everyone in the suite has just good things to say about her.

“I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her — the friends and family. She looked amazing, and everybody was talking about her in great light,” Chiefs tight end said during a conversation with Jason Kelce.

October 1, 2023: Taylor Swift attends her second Chiefs game, but this time with her friends

October 1, 2023, marks the date when Taylor Swift attended her second game of the Kansas City Chiefs to support Travis Kelce. The All Too Well singer was spotted in the premium suite at the MetLife Stadium, along with her handful of celebrity friends.

The celebrity guests accompanying Taylor Swift included Antoni Porowski, Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, and his wife, Blake Lively. Just like the last game she attended, Travis Kelce’s team won this game as well. The Chiefs beat the New York Jets by 23-20.

October 4, 2023: Travis Kelce talked about NFL doing too much about his relationship with Taylor Swift

By this time, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are making big headlines for their steaming romance. In fact, things went as far as the NFL using their relationship in any way they could to get more eyeballs to the sport. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce feel the same about it. In fact, Travis Kelce even spoke out about it.

During one episode of the New Heights podcast, Jason Kelce asked Travis what he felt about the NFL going an unnecessary extra mile in his relationship with Taylor Swift. “Let’s get to it. Is the NFL overdoing it? What’s your honest opinion? Take away your feelings for Taylor?” The last light got laughter out of Travis.

Replying to Jason Kelce, Travis admitted, "I think it's fun when they show who was at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you're watching." Soon after Travis Kelce's statement, the NFL released an official statement.

"The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we've leaned into in real-time, as it's an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we've seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport," NFL said in their statement.

"The vast majority of our content has remained focused on the game, our players, and a variety of other initiatives, including our Toy Story Funday Football alt-cast, the international games, and more," NFL's statement concluded. But whatever the NFL says, we all know they indeed overdid it.

October 6, 2023: Travis Kelce's mother talked about her experience hanging out with her son's girlfriend

Donna Kelce sat down in a conversation with People and talked about her experience hanging out with Taylor Swift. Travis Kelce's mother admitted that she wasn't a fan of Taylor Swift's music, but meeting her changed everything, expressing Donna's taste in music.

"My era was Earth, Wind and Fire, Chaka Khan, things like that. That's more my music. But obviously, talent is talent," Donna said, talking about Taylor Swift. The romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hasn't just changed two lives but many, including her mother's.

Donna Kelce made an appearance on the Got It From My Momma podcast, where she threw light on how her life has changed after Taylor Swift entered into Travis Kelce’s life. “I feel like I’m in an alternate universe because it’s something I’ve never been involved with before,” Donna told Jennifer Vickery, the host.

Adding further, she said, “I thought it would be over at that point, but it seems to just continue, and every week just seems to trump the week before. So it’s really kind of wild, a wild ride.” Being a part of Taylor Swift’s ‘people’ is indeed a wild ride. But I guess everyone is just enjoying it.

October 6, 2023: ‘On top of the world,’ Travis Kelce said amidst his steaming romance with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift brings a lot of attention to the lives of people she is around, especially the guy she is romantically linked with. So, for Travis Kelce to have so much more attention than what he used to get is something new. The Chiefs tight end talked about the same during a team media conference.

“As all the attention comes...it feels like I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl, and right now I’m even more on top of the world,” Travis said, talking about his romance with Taylor Swift. Going forward, he also revealed how he is learning to navigate the paparazzi amidst handling the new level of attention.

October 12, 2023: Taylor Swift went the extra mile to attend her third Chiefs game

Taylor Swift attended her third Kansas City Chiefs game after attending the premiere of her Eras Tour movie in Los Angeles. She took a flight from Los Angeles and flew all the way to Kansas City to watch Travis Kelce play at the Arrowhead Stadium. She was accompanied by Kelce’s parents and Brittany Mahomes in her premium suite.

October 14, 2023: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted holding hands in NYC

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made an appearance on SNL on October 14. Taylor Swift helped her friend and rapper Ice Spice get introduced as the musical guest. Travis Kelce, on the other hand, appeared to be a part of a hilarious skit about the NFL and their seeming obsession with covering Taylor Swift all the time.

Following the show, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted leaving the sets of the show, holding hands. Later that night, the two went to an SNL after-party at the Catch Steak and had a bashing time. "Taylor and Travis were there all night, and they were so smiley, they were so happy," revealed a source.

October 15, 2023: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went on a sweet date night in NYC

Just the day after the SNF after-party bash, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stepped out in NYC for a dinner date. The internet's favorite couple was seen dining at Waverly Inn restaurant in New York City. In fact, as they left the restaurant, paparazzi spotted Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce holding hands on their way to the hotel.

October 18, 2023: What does a Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce date look like? Chiefs tight end revealed!

During an episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce talked about his time at SNL. Apart from talking about his NFL Skit, the Chiefs tight end revealed what it was like to attend the after-party with Taylor Swift. In that month, the internet used to make fun of Travis for acting around Taylor like a bodyguard.

Talking with his brother Jason Kelce, Travis revealed how he agrees that the way he acts around Taylor - helping her get out or in the car in New York City and holding her hand tight - is what he indeed acts like on a typical date, especially with Taylor Swift.

“I feel like whenever I’m on a date, I’m always having the sense of, like, I’m a man in the situation; I’m like protective, yeah, for sure. You always kind of have that feeling — or that self-awareness, I guess,” Travis revealed, explaining what and how he acts on dates with Taylor Swift.

October 22, 2023: Taylor Swift attends her fourth Chiefs game, but this time, next to her is Patrick Mahomes’ family

After attending the Chiefs pregame party, Taylor Swift was seen in her premium suite, attending her fourth Kansas City Chiefs game in Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs faced the Los Angeles Chargers, and Travis Kelce’s team won the game by 31-17.

As Taylor Swift cheered for Travis Kelce and the Chiefs, she was accompanied by Brittany Mahomes and Jackson Mahomes. While Swifites didn’t have any problem with whoever Taylor was around, they didn’t like Jackson standing close to Taylor Swift. Following the game, Taylor and Travis left the stadium holding hands.

October 23, 2023: Taylor Swift kissed Travis Kelce on the cheeks, and the picture went VIRAL

After Taylor Swift attended the Chiefs game against the Chargers, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen hanging out with Mecole Hardman Jr. and Hardman’s girlfriend, Chariah Gordan. Mecole Hardman Jr. is Travis Kelce’s teammate, whose girlfriend posted multiple pictures of the four hanging out.

One of the pictures she posted captured Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in a wholesome moment, which went viral instantly. In the viral picture, Taylor was seen kissing Travis on the cheeks. The picture appeared to be taken at the Arrowhead Stadium, Missouri, after the Chiefs vs Chargers game.

November 10, 2023: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went on a dinner date in Argentina

Taylor Swift had to postpone her Eras Tour concert in Argentina due to bad weather. Since Travis Kelce came flying from Kansas City, the two were together that day. So Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce decided to step out for a dinner date.

Instead of going somewhere fancy, the two decided to catch dinner at a restaurant they were staying in, the Four Seasons Hotel. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were later joined by Taylor's parents. After the dinner, the couple left the restaurant holding hands as they passed through the crowd that gathered around them.

November 11, 2023: Travis Kelce supports Taylor Swift at her Argentine stop of the Eras Tour

The next night after their dinner date, Travis Kelce and her father, Scott Swift, attended Taylor's concert. The two sat in the VIP section and were seen jamming to Taylor Swift's incredible performance. This is the event where Taylor changed the lyrics of her song Karma and surprised Travis Kelce by dedicating it to him.

Hearing the changed lyrics, Travis seemed to be in legit shock. It was definitely not something he was expecting. Among all the screaming, he missed the high-five that Scott Swift was trying to give him. Later, during a New Heights podcast episode, he apologized for unknowingly missing the gesture while giving a shout-out to Scott.

November 20, 2023: Travis Kelce revealed how he had someone playing Cupid to get Taylor Swift’s attention

Travis Kelce had an interview with WSJ. Magazine, where he talked about his relationship with Taylor Swift, including how it started. “There were definitely people she knew who knew who I was. I had somebody playing Cupid,” he said on the internet, explaining that there was definitely a wingman for him. Whoever that is, he did a pretty good job.

December 1, 2023: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attended an after-party by Chiefs

On December 1, the Kansas City Chiefs organized a party in the pop-up bar called Miracle in Kansas City. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted attending the Chiefs night party. In fact, according to some sources, it was a costume party since many couples were seen wearing unique costumes.

From that night, a picture of Taylor Swift went viral. She was seen standing next to Brittany Mahomes, chatting with her. Travis Kelce was also in the frame, but his back was towards the camera. The next day, Brittany Mahomes shared pictures from that night, where she wore a Bunny costume with her husband, Patrick Mahomes.

December 3, 2023: Taylor Swift attends her fifth Chiefs game against the Packers

The All Too Well singer attended her fifth Kansas City Chiefs game as the team faced the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin. She enjoyed the game from her premium VIP suite, dressed in a bright red coat. A video of her also went viral, where she was seen capturing videos and pictures as she walked around her suite. She came along with Brittany Mahomes.

December 6, 2023: Taylor Swift talks about her romance with Travis Kelce for the first time ever

Up till this date, Taylor Swift hasn’t talked about her relationship with Travis Kelce anywhere. But she decided to change that and finally tell the world who she loves. Taylor Swift was named 2023 Person of the Year by Time and, on that occasion, shared an exclusive interview with Taylor Swift.

During that interview, TayTay finally revealed some interesting details about her romance with Travis Kelce. “All started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she said, talking about where and how their romance kickstarted.

Going forward with the conversation, Taylor Swift revealed how she “started hanging out right after that.” Taylor talked about how she had plenty of time with Travis Kelce that no one knew about. In fact, she is grateful for that because that’s how they got to know each other better.

Taylor Swift also made it clear that she and Trav were already a couple way before the time she attended her first-ever Chiefs game in September. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game. We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” she said, clearing the fog around her timeline.

December 10, 2023: Taylor Swift attends her sixth Chiefs game in cute vintage team merchandise

After her viral interview where she talked about her relationship with Travis Kelce, it’s her sixth official Chiefs game that she attended to support Travis Kelce. The Chiefs were having a faceoff against the Buffalo Bills. For the game, she wore a vintage black and red colored Chiefs sweatshirt.

December 17, 2023: Taylor Swift attends her seventh Kansas City Chiefs game wearing a cute hat

After Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills, Taylor Swift went ahead attending her seventh Chiefs game as the team faced the New England Patriots. Taylor was seen wearing a gray Chiefs sweatshirt paired with a cute customized Rails mini, which she blended perfectly with a garnet ring.

But while her outfit was simple and classy, what stood out more than anything was the cute Chiefs hat she wore that day. The Blank Space singer came along with her father, Scott Swift, who were later joined by other friends, including Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, who wore an all-black outfit.

December 25, 2023: Taylor Swift was spotted attending her eighth Chiefs game on Christmas

On Christmas 2023, Taylor Swift was spotted cheering her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in Arrowhead Stadium. This is Taylor’s eighth Chiefs game that she attended, starting her romance with Travis Kelce. The Chiefs were facing the Las Vegas Raiders in an icy-cold temperature.

The Cruel Summer singer opted for her regular spot at the Stadium VIP suite, but this time, she brought her whole family along. Taylor brought her brother, dad, and mom along with her to cheer Travis Kelce. But while she might have come along with her family, she didn’t leave with them.

After the conclusion of the game, Taylor Swift was seen leaving the stadium with Travis Kelce, hands in hand. Swift wore a cute gray and black miniskirt with black heeled loafers, black tights, and a red sweater paired perfectly with a black bomber jacket. Travis, on the other hand, wore a Chiefs letterman jacket.

December 31, 2023: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent New Year's Eve together

Just like most fans anticipated and wished for, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated New Year's Eve together. The two welcomed the New Year 2024 together as they enjoyed their hearts out at a party in Kansas City. In a viral video from that party, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted sharing a kiss as New Year's bells rang.

January 13, 2024: Taylor Swift wears a customized Kelce-jacket as she attends her ninth Chiefs game

Taylor Swift attended her ninth Chiefs game, and this time, she showed her support for Travis Kelce in a very unique way. She wore a customized puffer jacket with Travis Kelce's jersey number as Taylor cheered her heart out for Trav during the Chiefs vs Dolphins AFC Wild Card Playoff game. Her jacket was designed by Kristin Juszczyk.

January 21, 2024: Taylor Swift hands out with Travis Kelce's brother Jason Kelce and wife Kylie

Kansas City Chiefs once again faced the Buffalo Bills, but this time in the AFC Divisional Playoff game. Taylor Swift attended the game, but to everyone's surprise, she was accompanied by Travis Kelce's brother Jason Kelce, his wife and parents.

As Travis Kelce made his first touchdown, his brother Jason Kelce was seen taking off his shirt and cheering from the VIP box. The moment went viral within just a few minutes. Jason Kelce was seen having a great time with Taylor Swift, as the two seemed like two best friends hanging out.

January 28, 2024: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrate the AFC Championship win together

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated the Chiefs’ AFC Championship win together. The Chiefs beat the Ravens in the AFC Championship game and secured their spot in Super Bowl LVIII. Taylor Swift attended the game and joined Travis Kelce in the celebration on the field. The two were spotted in a cute moment, expressing love for each other.

The NFL cameras captured their wholesome moments and posted them on Twitter. In one viral celebration video, the two were seen kissing as soon as they saw each other. As Travis wrapped her arms around her, she was seen whispering words of affirmation into his ears. The couple looked so happy and so in love.

February 5, 2024: Travis Kelce announced Taylor Swift as a “100%” part of Chiefs’ kingdom

During a Super Bowl press conference, Travis Kelce talked about Taylor Swift being part of the Chiefs Kingdom during a conversation with SiriusXM NFL Radio. “She’s all in. She’s part of Chiefs Kingdom 100%,” Travis Kelce said, talking about Taylor Swift being a 100% part of Chiefs Kingdom.

Going forward, Travis was asked how he handles the extreme level of attention that Taylor brings into their relationship. “I’m just kind of on the plane ride, just cruising and trying to figure this thing out on the run,” as he navigates his surging fame while dating Swift,” Travis revealed, explaining how he hands the surging fame.

February 11, 2024: Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce at the 2024 Super Bowl

Taylor Swift attended the Super Bowl 2024 to support Travis Kelce in one of the biggest moments of his life. Even though she was in Japan, finishing her Eras Tour concert, she flew all the way to Las Vegas just for Travis Kelce. But she wasn’t alone in the VIP suite of the Allegiant Stadium.

Along with Taylor Swift were the people he loves, her family, and celebrity friends like Ice Spice, Blake Lively, Ryan Renolds, and many more. For Super Bowl 2024, she chose to wear an all-black outfit, which she paired perfectly with a bomber jacket that featured the Chiefs logo on it.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers to win the Super Bowl 2024. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen enjoying the celebration together on the field. After the win, Taylor stepped out on the Allegiant Stadium field, along with Donna Kelce.

As soon as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce saw each other, they shared a sweet kiss, which was more like an ‘I am so proud of you’ kiss. The two had a wholesome moment, which melted the hearts of all the Swifties. But the fun didn’t just end at the field.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce carried along the fun to XS Nightclub as they celebrated the Chiefs Super Bowl win at Wynn Las Vegas. During the after-game celebration, Travis was seen dedicating Taylor's Love Story song to her but with changed lyrics. The party went on until 5 in the morning.