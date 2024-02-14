Fact Check: Did Taylor Swift Buy Boyfriend Travis Kelce A Car? Exploring Viral Rumor

The Super Bowl might have been over, but Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's celebration isn't. The couple's romantic moments after the Chiefs won the game are all over the internet. In the midst of this, there have been strong rumors that TayTay might have bought Trav a gorgeous yet expensive car. How true is that?

The reality behind Taylor Swift buying a brand new car for Travis Kelce

There has not been any official news that confirms Taylor Swift buying Travis Kelce a car. However, according to many speculations and rumors online, it is what the case appears to be. The Blank Space singer might have surprised her boyfriend with a car, following Chiefs' AFC win.

The rumors became earlier this year when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen exiting the stadium after a Chiefs game in a black convertible car. In fact, the two were also spotted that night, exiting the car, as they went on a dinner date. This got fans wondering if Taylor indeed got him a car.

If we talk about Travis Kelce, he's a huge car-lover. The guy just loves cars so much. In fact, the Chiefs’ tight end has a huge collection of premium cars. Kelce's collection ranges from brands like Range Rover and Mercedes Benz to GMC SUV Truck and Aston Martin.

Taylor Swift has been supporting Kelce right from the beginning of the championship. Every Swiftie is rooting for this relationship as Taylor looks happier than ever with Trav. So considering their ever-growing romance, it will be no surprise if the rumors turn out to be true.

Now that the Super Bowl is done and there are quite a few months before the regular season starts, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will have all the time in the world. In fact, they have the chance to get engaged. Do you think Travis Kelce will soon propose to Taylor Swift? Share your take below: