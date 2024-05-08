Arjun Kapoor offers to fund 10-year-old Delhi boy’s education as he sells rolls after father’s death: 'Would love...'

A video went viral on social media where a 10-year-old boy from Delhi, named Jaspreet, took charge of his father's chicken rolls business after his demise. The heartwarming story garnered significant traction on social media after being shared by a food blogger. Now, Arjun Kapoor has responded to the viral video, expressing his desire to support the boy's education.

Arjun Kapoor took to social media, expressing his intention to fund the education of both the boy and his sister. He was deeply moved by the boy’s dedication amid these trying times.

Arjun Kapoor extends help to 10-year-old boy

Arjun Kapoor recently shared on his Instagram story his wish to fund a 10-year-old boy and his sister’s education who has been selling rolls following his father’s demise. The actor, known for his roles in Kuttey, also urged his fans to contact him if they have information about the boy's whereabouts.

Arjun wrote, "With a smile on his face, he's facing life ahead and all that will come with it. I salute this 10-year-old for having the courage to stand up on his own two feet and take over his father's work within 10 days of him passing away. I would love to help him out with his or his sister's education; if anyone knows about his whereabouts, do let me know."

The video, originally shared by food vlogger Sarabjeet Singh, highlighted the inspiring story of Jaspreet, a 10-year-old boy from Tilak Nagar, Delhi. Jaspreet's resilience and dedication to managing his late father's street-side stall caught the attention of viewers worldwide.

In the heartwarming footage, Jaspreet, who learned culinary skills from his father, can be seen skillfully preparing chicken egg rolls while bravely shouldering the responsibility of supporting his family after his father's sudden passing. Despite facing adversity, Jaspreet maintains a sweet smile as he shares his story, revealing that he lives with his 14-year-old sister under the care of their uncle in Delhi.

Arjun Kapoor on work front

Arjun Kapoor is currently gearing up for his upcoming role in Singham Again, where he will be portraying the antagonist. Director Rohit Shetty recently took to Instagram to unveil this exciting news, sharing two intense photos of Arjun in his menacing character. In one image, Arjun is depicted covered in blood, sporting a sinister smile, while in another, he shares the frame with Ranveer Singh, who is reprising his role as Simmba in the film.

