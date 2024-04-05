Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Taylor Swift Goes for Birthday Bash in Hollywood Bar, But Her Bae Was Nowhere To Be Found

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are spending a lot of quality time together. But that doesn't mean, they can't go out separately every now and then. Taylor Swift was recently spotted attending a birthday party with her pals. But while there were close friends around her, her bae was nowhere to be spotted.

Travis Kelce Didn't Tag Along With Taylor Swift This Time

Taylor Swift was spotted attending her friend's low-key birthday party at Barney’s Beanery Patrons on Thursday night. It's a West Hollywood bar where Travis Kelce's girlfriend sat down with her friends, enjoying the night out. TMZ shared the pictures of Taylor with her pals, who could be seen sitting at the booth.

According to the outlet, the NFL WAG spent a good time eating and talking with her friends before she headed out. Before going out, she asked one of her security guards to pay the tab, as reported by TMZ. While it was noted that Taylor arrived at the Hollywood bar with her friend, her boyfriend was nowhere to be seen.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been traveling together in California for a while now, considering both of them are off from work. Before arriving at the Hollywood Bar, Taylor Swift was spotted on a cute lunch date with Travis Kelce on March 24 in Malibu.

During the same time, the two reportedly shut down a local gym, in order to work out together, the following weekend after lunch. While the two have gone out together so many times, Kelce has embarked on many solo outings as well. Whether it is about attending Justin Timberlake's concert or playing golf with Chandler Parsons.

Up recently, he was also photographed on Monday, as he went dining with Jason Kelce, his older brother in Los Angeles. As their vacation comes to an end Travis appears to be shifting his focus from Taylor to his career in Hollywood. Kelce is all set to host the latest season of 'Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader' show.