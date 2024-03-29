Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift's Relationship Has Now Become A Part Of School's Test Papers; Details Inside

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship isn't just limited to the world of the internet but has now made its space in schools as well. Recently, a Reddit user shared a school question paper, which, to everyone's surprise, had a question about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Keep reading for more details.

Did Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Relationship Really Make It to the School Books?

Recently, a Reddit post that went viral all over social media was a picture of a question paper. Interestingly, in that question paper, the students were asked to determine the probability of Travis Kelce's hypothetical future kids inheriting his genes.

The exact question goes like this, "A certain version of a gene called the' speed gene' is a dominant trait. People who have the gene run very fast. Travis Kelce's genotype for the speed gene is heterozygous. His girlfriend, Taylor Swift, does not have the speed gene."

Adding further, the question also states, "She has the recessive trait. Complete the Punnett square below to show the likelihood that Travis and Taylor's future children will have the speed gene." The fellow subreddits have a discussion on this in the comment section of the post.

While one comment said, "Gotta keep the kids engaged somehow." There was another user who commented, "My brother teaches 4th grade and says nothing gets the kids to focus quicker than when he uses Taylor Swift as an example." True that. Travis and Taylor really have a huge impact on the kids.

If we look at it, if using Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift is making learning more fun, there's no issue with that. After all, everyone just loves the internet's favorite couple, whether it's a 30-year-old grown-up or a 13-year-old teenager.