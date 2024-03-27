Travis Kelce Ex Girlfriend Kayla Nicole's Net Worth Vs Girlfriend Taylor Swift's Net Worth

Taylor Swift is Travis Kelce's girlfriend while Kayla Nicole is her famous ex-girlfriend. While most fans know about Taylor Swift's net worth, what Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend's net worth is in front of his current girlfriend, remains a topic of conversation. Let's have a net worth comparison between Taylor and Nicole.

How much is Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend's net worth compared to Taylor Swift?

Before dating Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce dated social media influencer Kayla Nicole. The two met on the dating show and went ahead dating for a considerable time before deciding to part ways for good. Just a couple of months after breaking up with Nicole, Travis went ahead dating Taylor Swift.

Now talking about her net worth, Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole has a net worth of $2 Million according to Economic Times. Kayla Nicole is a social media influencer with her Instagram followers accounting for 789K, more than 45k TikTok followers, and 36K YouTube subscribers.

Taylor Swift, on the other hand, is one of the biggest pop stars in the world. According to CelebrityNetWorth, Taylor Swift has a net worth of about $900 Million. Compared to Taylor Swift, Kayla Nicole's net worth is just a drop in the ocean. But considering her social media growth, her net worth would obviously increase in the future.

What is Travis Kelce's net worth?

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Travis Kelce's net worth is $50 Million. Kelce's $50 Million net worth includes his real estate investments, salary from the league, and other financial elements. Compared to his girlfriend's net worth, Travis Kelce still has got a lot to achieve in terms of net worth.