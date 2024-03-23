Top 5 Favorite Restaurants of Travis Kelce That He Loves Going to With Taylor Swift in Kansas City

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes recently opened a new restaurant in Kansas City. But despite being an owner himself, Travis Kelce loves taking out Taylor Swift on date nights at his favorite restaurants in his hometown. Some of Kelce's favorite restaurants to spend date nights with Taylor Swift are as follows:

#1 Prime Social

In September 2023, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift hinted at their relationship after the All Too Well singer flew all the way to Kansas City for the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears. After winning that game, Travis Kelce went on to celebrate the win in Prime Social, which Kelce rented for the night.

#2 Piropos Restaurant

Following their celebration in the Prime Social, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were spotted on a romantic date a month later at Piropos Restaurant. The two were captured by paparazzi outside the restaurant after their dinner as they walked over to Taylor's car, holding hands.

#3 The Golden Ox

Travis Kelce is a huge fan of steakhouses, and The Golden Ox is one of his favorite choices for delicious steaks. The Chiefs star celebrated his 34th birthday at The Golden Ox in October 2023. Interestingly, this is also one of the oldest steakhouses in Kansas City, and Travis just loves it.

#4 Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que

Kansas City is famous for its Barbie, and Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que is among the top places to get delicious barbeques. In fact, it's also the Kelce family's on-the-go favorite restaurant for barbeque feasts. The Super Bowl winner has been spotted multiple times waiting in line to get his takeaways.

#5 Rye

Rye is another restaurant in Kansas City that comes on the list of favorites of Travis Kelce. In fact, he even recommended it to his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, for a girl's night out. In January 2024, Taylor was spotted with her girls' gang, including Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, enjoying a dinner date at Rye.

When talking about restaurants, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' restaurant has yet to be open. The project has already begun, and it might take a year or so to make it ready to serve. Nevertheless, have you ever been to any of Kelce's favorite restaurants? Let's hear you out in the comment section below.