Travis Kelce Gives Heartwarming Shoutout To Jason Kelce on National Siblings Day With Adorable Childhood Video

Travis Kelce has given us a glimpse of his childhood with his brother, also a former football center, Jason Kelce on the occasion of National Siblings Day. The Kansas City Chiefs star shared a video featuring throwback memories and showered love on his dearest sibling.

Travis Kelce is just like all of us, showering love on his sibling by reminiscing adorable childhood memories.

On April 10, the Chiefs tight end compiled a video with a series of childhood pictures and clips of him and his brother Jason. He posted a compilation video on TikTok with Kygo and The Chainsmokers song in the background.

The NFL star introduced his brother with, “my guy” in the caption before he wished him “HAPPY NATIONAL SIBLINGS DAY,” showering some love on Jason with a red heart emoji.

The video has clips of Jason and Travis as toddlers to adults, growing up together, from years on pitch and off pitch. It also features them playing together in the NFL and their iconic encounter at the 2023 Super Bowl.

For the unversed, Jason, who played his entire 13-year-long career for the Philadelphia Eagles, the team that selected him in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft lost to the Chiefs when the two brothers faced each other.

Kelce brothers welcome their first guest from the music industry to their podcast

The Kelce brothers were recently done with their podcast recording while they welcomed rapper Lil Dicky as their first guest from the music industry, to their New Heights Podcast where they talk about weekly insights and playing career as well as other topics.

The new podcast with the rapper will be released this week where Lil Dicky is expected to answer some censored responses, as per the trailer released.

