Travis Kelce Gives Heartwarming Shoutout To Jason Kelce on National Siblings Day With Adorable Childhood Video

Travis Kelce reminisced childhood memories with brother Jason Kelce on TikTok, on the occasion of Siblings Day. He shared an adorable video. Check them out!

By Rizu Shukla
Published on Apr 11, 2024  |  06:22 PM IST |  8.1K
Travis Kelce Shows Love to Big Brother Jason Kelce In Heartfelt Siblings Day Tribute
Travis Kelce Shows Love to Big Brother Jason Kelce In Heartfelt Siblings Day Tribute (PC: Getty Images)

Travis Kelce has given us a glimpse of his childhood with his brother, also a former football center, Jason Kelce on the occasion of National Siblings Day. The Kansas City Chiefs star shared a video featuring throwback memories and showered love on his dearest sibling. 

Travis Kelce reminisces throwback memories with brother Jason Kelce on National Siblings Day 

Travis Kelce is just like all of us, showering love on his sibling by reminiscing adorable childhood memories. 

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

On April 10, the Chiefs tight end compiled a video with a series of childhood pictures and clips of him and his brother Jason. He posted a compilation video on TikTok with Kygo and The Chainsmokers song in the background. 

Related Stories

Chris Jones Fires Back at Donte Whitner's 'Played Against Taylor Swift, The Refs' Claims
sports
Chris Jones Fires Back at Donte Whitner's 'Played Against Taylor Swift, The Refs' Claims
Packers-Eagles to Kickoff 2024 Nfl Season in Historic Brazil Debut in Over 50 Years
sports
Packers-Eagles to Kickoff 2024 Nfl Season in Historic Brazil Debut in Over 50 Years

The NFL star introduced his brother with, “my guy” in the caption before he wished him “HAPPY NATIONAL SIBLINGS DAY,” showering some love on Jason with a red heart emoji. 

The video has clips of Jason and Travis as toddlers to adults, growing up together, from years on pitch and off pitch. It also features them playing together in the NFL and their iconic encounter at the 2023 Super Bowl. 
For the unversed, Jason, who played his entire 13-year-long career for the Philadelphia Eagles, the team that selected him in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft lost to the Chiefs when the two brothers faced each other.


Kelce brothers welcome their first guest from the music industry to their podcast 

The Kelce brothers were recently done with their podcast recording while they welcomed rapper Lil Dicky as their first guest from the music industry, to their New Heights Podcast where they talk about weekly insights and playing career as well as other topics. 


The new podcast with the rapper will be released this week where Lil Dicky is expected to answer some censored responses, as per the trailer released. 

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Will Marry Other People As Success Could Lead To ‘Failed Relationship’: Psychic Predicts

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Rizu Shukla

A postgraduate in Journalism & Mass Communication from BBD University Rizu is a huge sports enthusiast from Lucknow,

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles