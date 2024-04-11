Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Will Marry Other People As Success Could Lead To ‘Failed Relationship’: Psychic Predicts

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are one of the most talked about couples in town right now. The relationship between the NFL star and songstress has been rocking the headlines. Even astrologers couldn’t help themselves from sharing their views about the couple.

A psychic has predicted something that might not be very pleasing to the fans of the couple. The prediction is both optimistic and pessimistic, as it includes heartwarming and uplifting future predictions.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might get married but their different paths could become a problem

Deborah Graham, a psychic matchmaker, has predicted that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might get engaged soon, as the tight end is expected to propose to the singer. Graham, while talking to The US Sun stated that she sees their “relationship moving forward” to the level of getting engaged and married. She further stated that it won't be Swift to take the step first, the Kansas City Chiefs player will be the one to “get down on one knee with a ring.”

According to her, their marriage will be successful as long as they want it to be, nevertheless, their disparate professional backgrounds might be the reason for their potential marital problems in the future.

The negative prediction that fans might not find pleasing is her prediction about their marriage with different people. The psychic saw two rings and according to her, this might mean either they will be marrying other people or part ways before trying again.

Graham is aware of Taylor and Kelce's failed relationships before and how the two have now started showing some positive energy about each other, something that wasn't there when they were dating other people before, however, their massive success might be one of the reasons of their relationship falling apart. She said that the two celebrities “get bored quickly” and require the flow to “keep grooving”.

Meanwhile, as per US Weekly, the duo was seen out and about for a date night in Los Angeles. According to the outlet, on April 9, they enjoyed their dinner at the Bird Street Club in West Hollywood. The pair are currently spending some quality time with each other before they go back to their busy schedule.

