Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Warmly Welcome Louis Rees-Zammit as Chiefs’ New Star; Reveals Text Messages

Explore the behind-the-scenes dynamics of Louis Rees-Zammit's transition to the Chiefs as he shares the contents of his text exchanges with star players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

By Shayni Maitra
Published on Apr 11, 2024  |  04:17 PM IST |  7K
Patrick Mahomes Receives Text Messages (PC: Getty)
Patrick Mahomes Receives Text Messages (PC: Getty)

The former rugby star Louise Rees-Zammit’s decision to be a part of the NFL showed his fans a stellar dedication. His transition to American football reflects a bold step toward his athletic dreams. Despite having an amazing rugby career, he went for the opportunity to play football. 

Rees-Zammit not only felt more drawn toward football but also signed a three-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs were always known for their dynamic players like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelece. Now they have one of their versatile players who knows the elements of rugby. 

Rees-Zammit's Chiefs Welcome

The fun fact is that Rees-Zammit received a text message from his teammates, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Even though they are eventually going to meet each other on the ground, their little gesture is enough to make him feel motivated. 

According to Mirror publication, Rees-Zammit indulged in an interview where he said, “Yeah, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce messaged me, saying: 'Welcome to KC; if you ever need anything, let me know." He shared that their banter behavior made him build a quick rapport with them.

Rees-Zammit is a dynamic player who is a wide receiver, a runner-back, and a special team returner. He not only possesses a unique skill set but also offers affecting kickoffs. His transition wasn't easy, as he faced a set of challenges. 

Rees-Zammit Shares his feelings about being an NFL player

He said that, being acknowledged as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, he feels the shift in his career. In the same interview, he expressed, “It felt so strange to say Kansas City Chiefs! It still hasn't sunk in yet, but it'll probably sink in when I get to training and meet the boys. It's been an absolute whirlwind."

Also read: Travis Kelce Reportedly Nervous About Taylor Swift Jokes He ‘Didn’t Love’ on Latest Show as Host

Now he is preparing himself to maintain the dignity he carried until now as a rugby player. He wants to bring all his skills to football, too. He also shared that he is on common ground with his coaches. "We've got a very good plan together," he added, "all on the same page, and basically, we'll see how it goes from now." 

Let us know in the comments if you are excited to see him playing football now. 

Also read: Did Travis Kelce know about Taylor Swift's new The Tortured Poets Department album a long time ago?

 

