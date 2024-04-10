Travis Kelce Still IN AWE of ‘How The f**k’ He Got Taylor Swift Even When She Wasn't Into Sports; SB Champ’s Surprising Take

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift undoubtedly have the most entertaining and popular love story since 2023. When it comes to their romance, Kelce is still in awe about how he ended up landing the Billionaire Singer. The Super Bowl champion expressed similar emotions during the recently released episode of New Heights Podcast.

What Did Travis Kelce Say About Taylor Swift?

The latest episode of New Heights Podcast showcased Host Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce, and rapper Lil Dicky as a special guest. In a surprising moment, Lil Dicky shared his enthusiasm by stating "think it's the best thing ever", prompting Travis to reveal his disbelief at being romantically linked to Taylor Swift.

"I appreciate that. I don’t know how I did it because she was not into sports, so I don’t know how the f**k I did it," Kelce said with a smile. "You did it because you called her out," Lil Dicky said, replying to Kelce. Here Lil Dicky referred to the time when Travis went viral for sharing a failed attempt to give a friendship bracelet to Taylor.

Going forward in the conversation, Kelce also talked about how his dating life with Taylor Swift is going on nowadays. "It’s fun. I’m just having a blast in life, baby, just flying high. I’m enjoying it all. Bringing new lives to the football world and opening the football world up to new things," Kelce said.

As it appears, Lil Dicky is one of the fans of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance. The rapper believes that anyone who hates the couple is nothing more than a "bitter loser." At one point during the conversation, Jason jumped in and acknowledged how the two have gotten so many new fans, all because of Taylor Swift.

Also Read: Did Taylor Swift Date Divorced Tom Brady Before Travis Kelce? Exploring Rumored Romance

Jason acknowledges the increase in his fan base, yet he feels that not much has changed for him personally. On the other hand, Travis finds himself in an entirely new realm. Being in a relationship with one of the most prominent celebrities has brought about a completely different lifestyle for him. Despite facing some limitations, Kelce seems to be relishing this new experience.