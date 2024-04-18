Triple H Reflects on Working with The Rock and Discusses His Future Plans After WrestleMania 40

This year's WrestleMania 40 has become the biggest Mania in the forty-year history of WrestleMania pay-per-view. Multiple reasons contributed to sculpting WrestleMania 40. One of the primary reasons was the involvement of Final Boss The Rock.

The Rock turned heel and joined forces with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The People's Champion also made his anticipated return to the squared circle for a match after almost eleven years.

WWE fans were shocked after seeing The Rock taking bumps for a straight 45 minutes at the WrestleMania 40 tag team main event match. The Brahma Bull entertained fans for two consecutive months and delivered fans with a five-star classic WrestleMania 40 storyline: Cody Rhodes vs The Bloodline, The Rock and Roman Reigns.

The Rock announced on Raw after WrestleMania 40 that he is now taking a break from WWE again. But he will come soon for Cody Rhodes, as their story is still ongoing.

Triple H reacts to working with The Rock

Triple H was recently at the World Congress of Sports, where he talked about working with The Rock.

Triple H said, "I can only imagine what's next for The Rock. He's got his hands in just about everything. We were thrilled to have Rock being involved. When you can have the biggest star on the globe, arguably, want to be a part of what we do, and in a meaningful way, and want to do it in a way where he's not just like, 'Yeah, yeah, I'll come in, tell me what to do, I'll go do this."

"Like all of his resources, all of his brain power, all of his creativity, all of those things, his branding, everything. 'I want to invest in this and make it this amazing ride for our fans.' It doesn't get any better than that. So he is coming in, just across the board; if you had told me at the beginning of the conversations we were going to get the 'Final Boss' heel version of The Rock, I would have said you're crazy. But that's his level of commitment."

While talking about The Rock's plans, Triple H dropped a hint, "He goes off, makes a few movies now, but as he said a week ago, he'll be back. And it'll be a hell of a ride when he comes back."

