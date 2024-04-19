Trish Stratus Completes Iconic Throwback Look As She Jumps Infront Of Camera While Waiting Backstage

Trish Stratus is one of the most attractive and accomplished female wrestlers to grace the squared circle of WWE. Wrestling in the Ruthless Aggression Era, the Canadian diva made a significant impact on the women's division, elevating its stature with her in-ring talent, which wasn't a typical attribute for women in that era.

Trish Stratus and Lita were the lodestars of the women's division in the early 2000s. The seven-time Women's Champion had a steady full-time run in 2023 involving her former foe-turned-best friend Lita and Becky Lynch.

Despite an early association and Women's Tag Team Championship triumph with Lita and Becky Lynch, she turned heel after WrestleMania 39 by attacking Lita and turning on Becky Lynch, giving us a dream feud between The Man and The Quintessential WWE Diva.

Trish Stratus's Iconic behind the scene photoshoot from RAW (April 17, 2023)

The date April 17, 2023, will be unforgettable in Trish's last WWE run. During the RAW edition that week, the blonde beauty confessed her heinous act of assaulting Lita backstage, officially turning heel for the first time in eighteen years. Wearing black attire, a black hat, and black boots, she looked just as stunning as in her younger days. The appearance was on point to suit her newly unveiled evil side.

However, backstage at that RAW, WWE photographer Craig had a genius idea to make the black outfit even more memorable. Minutes before her music hit, she was asked to strike poses for some pictures in that attire. Trish, a former fitness model, showcased various poses in quick succession. Because of the quick snaps, she almost forgot to bring her black duster jacket before the entrance. Check out the classic backstage photoshoot of Trish Stratus here.

What does the future hold for Trish?

Trish Stratus' had her final televised WWE match at Payback 2023 against Becky Lynch. She lost the Steel Cage match despite assistance from Zoey Stark. Recently, when she was asked about a possible return to the ring in a backstage interview of WrestleMania 40, she mentioned, “You just never know”. Taking her fitness into consideration, she can keep pace with Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, or even Tiffany Stratton in the ring.