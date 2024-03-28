Becky Lynch Gives Her Verdict on Under Whose Authority WWE Creatives Was Better? Triple H or Vince McMahon

Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque has been the Creative Head of WWE since Vince McMahon became involved in some serious lawsuits. Apart from being the COO, Triple H now has complete control of some major storylines and some last-minute decisions.

It has been said that, being a wrestler himself, Triple H understands the dynamics of wrestling more than even Vince McMahon. While Vince McMahon was impulsive and known for pushing for some last-minute changes, Triple H has established himself as a long-term visionary who sees storylines from a broader perspective.

Now, the company's former WWE Women’s Champion and hot name, Becky Lynch, has spoken about who better controlled WWE creatives. According to Lynch, creativity has been smoother under Triple H.



What Did Becky Lynch Say?

In an interview with Getting Over: Wrestling Podcast, Becky Lynch revealed that consistency under Triple H is more convincing, and she appreciates Paul for his long-term storytelling.

“Paul tends to have a long-term vision of something and an idea of something and then executes, whereas before, you know, it was notorious that the show was being rewritten as it was going, and we were live on TV, and people didn't know what was happening in the third hour and there would be stories that would start, and then Vince would change his mind.”

Lynch also said that Triple H sees things through, which gives a different viewing experience for better or worse.

Advertisement

‘The Man’ also contended that long-term storylines have their own beauty, and one must wait for a week or two to finally see a story take shape in the third and fourth week. “You might not like the story on week two, but you don't know where it's going on week four, and so if we listen to people that saying 'Yeah, but we don't like the story on week two,' well then you might never get the magic that you were going to get on week four, and so I think it's important to listen to the audience to a certain degree," Lynch said.

Becky Lynch revisited her own storyline with Bianca Blair in August 2021, SummerSlam, where she was playing heel, and the fans didn’t know certain things she did.

She, however, said that being a heel in a WWE storyline is meant to elicit reactions from the fans, which are mainly negative. “Please understand that it is a heel. Heel isn't like somebody that gives cool zingers,” she said. Lynch thus reaffirmed that WWE, under Triple H’s creativity, is doing good.

Advertisement

Becky Lynch to Face Rhea Ripley for Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 40

Lynch won the Elimination Chambers 2024 and will now face Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 40. Lynch is one of the top women wrestlers in the WWE, and her popularity among fans is immense.

Therefore, she is highly expected to dethrone Rhea Ripley and seat herself to become the new Champion at WrestleMania 40. On a personal level, Becky Lynch is busy promoting her memoir, Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl.