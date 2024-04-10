Tyler Glasnow Strikeouts: MLB Star Ties Career High As Dodgers Defeat Twins

Tyler Glasnow must have been feeling confident about his pitching on Tuesday, but little did he know he was about to make history. He achieved a career-high of 14 strikeouts in a game against the Twins, helping the Dodgers secure a 6-3 victory at Target Field.

What's even more impressive is that he accomplished this feat in just 88 pitches, making him the only pitcher to strike out 14 or more batters in a game with fewer than 90 pitches. This is a commendable achievement, especially considering this record has been tracked since 1988.

The Champion did not know that he was going to set a record and he just gave his best game to make his team win. Let’s see more of his achievements.

Tyler Glasnow set a new record while making his team win

“I had no idea. That’s a cool stat,” Glasnow expressed when he was told after the game how splendid he was. The Twins who were playing against the Dodgers surely did not know that their opponent was going to win while setting a record, however, they got to witness a great historic moment.

The Twins' manager Rocco Baldelli was completely awestruck with his gameplay. He said, “I don’t say that lightly. I don’t know if I’ve ever said that about more than two or three guys that I’ve really seen in the last few years.”

The 30-year-old has faced health issues before, but his display in this match really showcased his strenght. Brandon Gomes, the general manager, was pleased with his decision to recruit Tyler. “Betting on Tyler, the person and competitor, we felt very good about it,” he said.

Glasnow had successfully struck out 10 of the 15 batters that he faced and at one point he even did six in a row. The only batter that he could not strike out was the number 9 hitter Austin Martin.

What did Glasnow have to say about his performance?

“I felt just a lot more balanced today, I think just everything like my direction going towards home was more consistent than normal and I think everything was able to tunnel off of it. I think even the couple misfires were misfires in the zone, so (I was) just being able to throw more strikes and get ahead of guys.” Glasnow said.

When he achieved the 14 strikeouts record he knew that it was his career high. He was keeping a mental count of his strikeouts and this he has been doing since he was a child. “Yeah, it’s like subconscious at this point. I think you’re unaware of it. Sometimes I’ll be off a bit but for the most part I kinda know, yeah,” he said.

If the 30-year-old keeps on playing in this form then he might break more records in the coming future. What do you think?

