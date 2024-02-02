‘Both Pauls Are Steroid Addicts’: Fans React to Allegations on Jake Paul for Using Steroids Ahead of His Boxing Match Next Month

Jake Paul, a well-known figure in the world of internet and television, has played a significant role in the rise of influencer boxing. Interestingly, he has now transitioned into a professional boxer himself. The Paul Brothers, consisting of Jake Paul and Logan Paul, have garnered quite a bit of negativity from the online community.

Both Jake Paul and Logan Paul have immersed themselves in the field of sports entertainment. Logan Paul's most recent boxing match took place in October 2023 against Dillion Danis, which he won due to disqualification. Following this victory, Logan Paul made the decision to retire from boxing.

Currently, Logan Paul is signed with WWE and holds the title of WWE United States Champion. He participated in his last professional wrestling match during the Royal Rumble in 2024.

On the other hand, Jake Paul has devoted his life to the sport of boxing and aspires to establish a lasting legacy in the field. His ultimate goal is to become a world champion someday. In fact, Jake Paul even owns a boxing company called Most Valuable Promotions.

Jake Paul, the boxer with an 8-1 record, has only suffered one loss in his entire boxing career, which was against Tommy Fury. He has faced off against some of the biggest names in combat sports, including former UFC champions like Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Nate Diaz, in cross-over boxing matches.

In his most recent fight on December 15, 2023, Jake Paul went up against professional boxer Andre August and emerged victorious with a first-round knockout. This win once again showcased his skills and solidified his position in the world of boxing.

Despite his success, there are fans who label Jake Paul as a fake fighter, claiming that his fights are predetermined.

Furthermore, there have been rumors circulating that Jake Paul may be using performance-enhancing drugs. However, it's crucial to understand that these are merely rumors and there is no concrete evidence to support the claims of Paul using steroids or fixing his fights.

Drama Alert, a well-known Twitter or X account, recently posted a photo of Jake Paul's face, highlighting his pimples and suggesting that it could be a sign of him using steroids.

“Jake Paul caught on steroids” via Drama Alert Twitter.

Fans are now reacting to the post. A Twitter user expressed, “Both Pauls are steroid addicts.”

Another fan expressed by the display name CM Mike noted, “I don't know if that steroids that could also be just acne from wearing headgear and sweating cuz that head gear putting on Grease you know and sweating he does wear a bed head protection when he's sparring I mean that could be the cause of that but who knows you'd have to be tested.”

Jake Paul's boxing record

Match Date Location Result Jake Paul vs. AnEsonGib January 30, 2020 The Meridian at Island Gardens, Miami, Florida, U.S. WIN: TKO Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson November 28, 2020 Staples Center, Los Angeles, California, U.S WIN: KO Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren April 17, 2021 Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. WIN: TKO Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley August 29, 2021 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio, U.S WIN: SD (Split Decision) Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley (Rematch) December 18, 2021 Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida, U.S. WIN: KO Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva October 29, 2022 Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona, U.S. WIN: UD (Unanimous Decision) Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury February 26, 2023 Diriyah Arena, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia LOSS: SD (Split Decision) Jake Paul vs. Andre August December 15, 2023 Caribe Royale, Orlando, Florida, U.S. WIN: KO Jake Paul vs. March 2, 2024 Puerto Rico TBH

