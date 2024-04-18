Unexpected Outcome in Damian Priest vs. Kofi Kingston Showdown Shakes Up WWE LIVE UK Tour

WWE’s LIVE UK tour in Birmingham’s Resort World Arena on April 17 ended with a bang, with some jaw-dropping matches. The event marked the first for WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes, who successfully defended his title against Shinsuke Nakamura.

The other big match that grabbed eyeballs was Damian Priest defending his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Kofi Kingston.

This was Kofi’s second chance at the big title after losing his WWE World Heavyweight Championship to Brock Lesnar in 2019. Since then, Kofi has never gotten a title shot. Damian Priest, too, didn’t leave any stone unturned to retain his Championship. He got the better of Kofi Kingston within 10 minutes.

The Judgement Day member had won the title more convincingly as he cashed in his WWE Money In The Bank Contract at WrestleMania 40 against Drew McIntyre, who had just won a Championship after nearly four years. Priest also then became the second person in WWE history to cash in his MITB contract at WrestleMania.

Who Will Damian Priest Face Now?

At the main roster, Damian Priest can either defend his championship against Seth Rollins in a rematch at Backlash, or there can be a Triple Threat Match for the Championship match if CM Punk gets fit to compete in the ring. However, Priest is expected to retain it for the next few months or at least till SummerSlam.

At the moment, CM Punk is the top favorite to clinch the World Heavyweight Championship, as he was in line to win it at WrestleMania 40. Punk was even expected to win the Elimination Chamber 2024, but his injury at Royal Rumble curtailed his plans for WrestleMania 40. For now, Damian Priest is expected to stay as the World Heavyweight Champion.

