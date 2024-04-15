Was the Max Holloway vs Justin Gaethje UFC 300 BMF Championship Fight Fixed? DETAILS Inside

UFC 300 pay-per-view was undeniably one of the best UFC cards in recent memories—every match from the main event between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill and many more. The show stealer was the match for the BMF Championship between Max Holloway and Justin Geathje.

The match was a five-round war in which both fighters exchanged ruthless strikes. Max Holloway highlighted the classic display of his fantastic striking in the game. He even broke Geathje’s nose with a clean spin kick.

In the last 10 seconds of the fight, Max Holloway pointed at the middle of Octgana, and both fighters started to swing punches at each other just two seconds away from the final round bell—a punch from Holloway connected on Justin Geathje’s face, knocking him out cold.

Some fans are now suspicious about the picture-perfect knockout and claim the fight was fixed, and UFC planned the ending for Holloway vs Geathje.

A boxing page, Boxing Fanatics, posted a theory explaining why Justin vs Max’s match was rigged.

Boxing Fanatics posted, "I hate to break the news, guys, but The BMF fight was fixed. Notice how, in the last 10 seconds, Max gave a signal to Justin. That's the signal letting Justin know it's time to take fall smh. Plain as day."

The Last 10 Seconds of Max Holloway vs Justin Geathje

Fans are now wondering if Max Holloway was giving Justin signals to act his decided spot and if the fight ending was planned. The answer to the question is absolute No. Max Holloway is best known for his boxing skills in UFC.

Calling for dog fights is one of the signatures that also helped him fight against many opponents in the past. Max Holloway was pointing in the middle to invite Geathje for a dog fight, where both fighters started to swing punches without any guard. One of Max Holloway’s punches landed straight on Geathje’s face, and The Highlight was brutally knocked out in the last 2 seconds of round five.

