WATCH: Francis Ngannou Hilariously Trolls UFC Champion Jon Jones After Latter Calls Him Out At PFL Pay-Per-View

Jon 'Bones' Jones recently went to Riyadh to attend the Saturday PFL tournament. There he met Francis Ngannou and his boxing coach, Mike Tyson. Jones took the opportunity to chat with the cage side commentators, who had some questions for the heavyweight veteran. Jones discussed the several heavyweight matchups that fans want to see him in, both inside and outside of the UFC. He listed the Stipe Miocic fight that was canceled last year. Jones was also considering a bout with Tom Aspinall, the interim heavyweight champion.

Jon Jones believes that Francis Ngannou and his fight would be ‘really massive’

During the PFL Champions vs. Bellator Champions pay-per-view event, the UFC heavyweight champion gave an interview. Jon Jones entered the broadcast booth and answered a variety of questions, including if he plans to face PFL star Francis Ngannou.

He said, “I feel like there’s a lot of fights the world wants right now.” Jones added, “There’s the Tom Aspinall fight that’s really massive. Francis Ngannou and I would be really massive. And Stipe [Miocic], to the hardcore fans, is still a respectable opponent.

He continued, “I don’t know how the cards are going to fall. My prediction is that I will beat Stipe Miocic. My prediction is I will beat Tom Aspinall and Francis Ngannou. The way that it unfolds is really not my business. My job is to do what I’ve always done, since day one.”

After hearing the comment by Jon Jones, Francis Ngannou shouted and said, "In your dreams. You're fu**ing fat." Ngannou chuckled, and Jones, while having undoubtedly heard the statement, did not respond.

Jon Jones speaks on Francis Ngannou vs Anthony Joshua

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones was present cage side at PFL vs. Bellator in Saudi Arabia on Saturday when he was asked on the broadcast to discuss the forthcoming boxing match between Francis Ngannou and Anthony Joshua.

Jones complimented his previous would-be opponent before predicting the match.

He said, “I’m rooting for Francis to win, only because his story, how far he’s come in life, me being a fellow mixed martial artist. How could you not root for Francis? Francis is a wonderful stand-up person…but Anthony Joshua has been doing this since he was a young boy, and I’m the type of guy who gives respect where it’s due. If I personally had to put my money on it, not that I gamble, I would put it on Anthony Joshua. But, I am rooting for Francis…"

Meanwhile, Jones tore his pectoral muscle in October 2023, two weeks before his scheduled heavyweight championship defense against Stipe Miocic.

As a consequence, the fight was canceled, and Tom Aspinall went on to defeat Sergei Pavlovich to win the interim title.

Now, it is being speculated that Jones will face Stipe Miocic after he recovers and returns inside the Octagon.

