Watch: Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma End ‘Awkwardness’ Debate as They Share Warm Hug on the Field

Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma buried all the conversations about the possibility of a rift between both of them as they shared a heartwarming moment on the field ahead of Mumbai Indians’ final intra-squad practice game.

Hardik and Rohit hug each other

Mumbai Indians posted a video on Instagram in which Hardik can be seen walking to former skipper Rohit Sharma and giving him a tight hug. Post the hug, the two players had a brief chat for 5-10 minutes before the players huddled and headed for their practice match ahead of IPL 2024.

Earlier, there were speculations that there might be some awkwardness between Rohit and Hardik when they meet again. However, there was no such awkwardness and both the players greeted each other with warmth.

Hardik took over Mumbai Indians captaincy in December 2023 after he was acquired back by the franchise from Gujarat Titans. A few days after the announcement of Hardik’s return, Mumbai declared that he would be leading the team this season and Rohit Sharma won’t serve as the captain anymore. This invited a lot of negative reactions from the fans, who were unhappy that Rohit would no longer lead the team.

Hardik’s response on ‘awkwardness’ question

Earlier, during the pre-season press conference, Hardik was asked if there would be any awkwardness between him and Rohit. Hardik replied, “There won’t be any confusion. He [Rohit] is still the India captain. What this team has achieved was achieved under his belt. I am just carrying it forward. I have played all my cricket with MI with Rohit as captain, so I am sure he will always be around to help me out.”

Hardik Pandya started his IPL career with Mumbai Indians in 2015 and continued with them for 7 years before shifting to Gujarat Titans in 2022 to lead them in their debut season. He helped the team clinch their maiden IPL trophy in their first season itself.

In 2023, he led the team to the final again, thus making them reach their second consecutive final. However, they lost to MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets in a thriller of a game as Ravindra Jadeja pulled off a stunning finish by hitting a six and four off the last two balls.