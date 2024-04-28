The Great Indian Kapil Show welcomed Aamir Khan aka Mr. Perfectionist as the special guest for the fifth episode. Aamir Khan, known for his insightful perspectives, didn't hold back as he shared never-before-heard stories about his personal and professional life.

Among the highlights were revelations about his relationship with his son Junaid Khan and how Jacky Shroff asked him to guide Tiger about acting sparking laughter among viewers.

Aamir Khan recalls Jacky Shroff's request for advice before Tiger Shroff's acting debut

Amidst the laughter, Khan revealed an interesting anecdote involving his friend Jackie Shroff. Aamir Khan recalled, “Jaggu (Jackie Shroff) is a very good friend of mine. When Tiger was making his debut in the industry. Before he started acting, Jaggu said, ‘Meet tiger once and see how good is he.’ So, many people from the industry call me to meet their children and give them advice. But my children have zero interest in me.”

He added, “They never take my advice and when I give children advice, they say, ‘Papa.’ They don’t listen to me at all. “Familiarity breeds contempt.” You perfectly said it.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

As the conversation unfolded, Khan's wit lit up the stage with laughter, bringing humor to the forefront. His appearance on the show captivated the hearts of the viewers.

Advertisement

Aamir Khan’s candid revelations about his son Junaid Khan

When Kapil Sharma asked whether his son Junaid Khan listens to his advice or not. Reflecting on the generational gap, Aamir Khan humorously responded, “My children just don’t listen to me. Actually, sometimes I think our generation is stuck in the middle. We used to listen to our parents and we thought our children would listen to us.”

He continued, “But when we became parents, our children has changed. They just don’t listen to us. First, our parents scolded us and now our children are doing the same.”

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

The Great Indian Kapil Show airs every Saturday at 8 p.m. on Netflix, reaching 192 countries with dubbed versions in various languages. The cast features Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, and Sunil Grover. This marks the eleventh season of Kapil's show, marking an end of Sharma and Grover's controversy.

ALSO READ: The Great Indian Kapil Show: Did you know Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat acted in Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan? READ