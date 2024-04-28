Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of mental harassment and trauma

On April 26, 2024, Krishna Mukherjee narrated her ordeal about facing harassment by her show Shubh Shagun's producer Kundan Singh. She revealed that she was locked inside the make-up room by the production house and also that her payment for the show hadn't been cleared yet. However, Kundan too, took to social media and denied all the allegations leveled at him by Mukherjee.

Pinkvilla got in touch with Krishna Mukherjee and spoke to her at length about the controversy. The actress shared many details from the same and expressed feeling helpless for not getting her hard-earned money.

Kundan Singh has denied all the allegations. What's your take?

I have all the screenshots where I have literally begged him for my money and requested him a number of times for my remuneration but he did not reply. He would reply occasionally. I remember requesting him to pay me around my wedding but he did not clear my dues. I was so helpless as he just wouldn't pay me or give me proper clarity. I have all the proofs. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Take a look at Krishna Mukherjee's post alleging Kundan Singh:

What's the next step that you'll take?

I am looking for a good lawyer and will go the legal way. I saw his post denying the allegations. However, I don't want to leak the evidence on social media, and thus my friends suggested that I hire a lawyer and take the matter legally. With the amount of proof I have, one thing is for sure, he can't win.

Advertisement

When did the incident happen?

On October 3, 2023, I was locked inside the make-up room. I panicked and called Chirag and Aly Goni. But by the time they could reach it would've been quite late. The first time that they locked me, Shehzada (Dhami) opened the door and helped me out while the next time they did, it was Pearl Gray's assistant, Asifa, who held my hand and got me out of the room. She announced that I wouldn't shoot. The production house didn't want that to happen but she was from the Channel's side so they had to adhere.

I remember how people were staring at me. The production people were murmuring stating that they wouldn't let me leave the set. They had apparently called the watchman to shut the gates. However, I left the sets safely. On October 4, 2023, I registered an F.I.R. against the people involved. All this while I felt that Kundan wasn't involved in all this. He had told me that he would take action against the people and assured me that things would be smooth. Later on, it was Shehzada who informed me that Kundan was very much present on the sets when the incident happened. He told me that after I left the sets, Kundan told everyone 'Ladki thi issiliye bach gayi'.

After filing the F.I.R., I resumed shooting the next day because I'm a professional individual. I considered the show my own and thus didn't want to abruptly exit. Besides, Kundan had sweet-talked me and convinced me to return to the sets. He has no qualms about whatever he has done. He used to openly claim himself to be a goon.

Was it only you or other cast members who were also harassed?

There was an actress named Srushti Taare. A few things were not told to her beforehand and when she came on the sets, she was forced to sign the contract. When she retaliated, she was made to sit on the sets for long hours. After some time, she realized that she wouldn't win from them and she gave in, considering her part wasn't quite long. She must've thought about getting done with it in a few days and leave.

What do you feel now?

Honestly, I think, I should get justice. I have worked very hard for the show. I'd given 16-17 hours a day for the show and was quite cooperative and professional on sets. Rs 39 lakh isn't a small amount. Apart from the money, I have gone through a lot of mental trauma. My mental health went for a toss.

Advertisement

Did you seek a therapist's help to overcome the mental trauma?

Of course, I had to. How do you think I am so sane now? I took professional help to heal from the horrifying experience.

Meanwhile, Krishna Mukherjee is known for stints in shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, and Shubh Shagun.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.



ALSO READ: Aly Goni comes in support of Krishna Mukherjee on payment due controversy; '39 lakhs chota amount nahi hai'