WATCH: Ja Morant Pushes LeBron James After Lakers Star Scored Emphatic Dunk and Flexed in Front of Him

LeBron James was on the face of Ja Morant after the four-time NBA champion scored an emphatic dunk in a win against the shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies.

By Anshumaan Singh
Updated on Apr 13, 2024  |  09:48 AM IST |  15.7K
Twitter
Ja Morant and LeBron James

LeBron James was on fire against a shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies. The King scored 37 points in the game, but the highlight of the game was when he scored a basket on a steal and flexed in front of Ja Morant who was on the bench.

James jogged backward to the Lakers bench, and immediately after, Morant shoved the four-time MVP, prompting Memphis to call a timeout. After Morant's response, the video went viral on the internet.

What prompted LeBron to flex?

With seven seconds remaining, the Grizzlies had the ball, and the Lakers were ahead 121-118. GG Jackson's miss, though, forced the ball out of the paint. James followed it throughout. James positioned himself in a passing lane to pick up the easy steal and end the game with a windmill slam, even though one of the Grizzlies players got to the ball first.

Ja Morant and LeBron James

Memphis’s injury crisis

The Grizzlies are facing an injury crisis of epic proportions as they have 13 first-team players injured. Memphis used just eight players against the Lakers and still pushed them to the limits. The Lakers got over the line but by the smallest of margins.

 

Memphis Grizzlies

The Lakers still have the chance to finish eighth     

Everyone expected the Lakers to win the game against the Memphis Grizzlies team who were missing 13 first-team players. However, the Grizzlies put up a great fight and made the Lakers sweat even with James and Davis on the court.

The Lakers had to win both their final games to have a chance to finish eighth in the Western Conference. After winning the game against Memphis, the Lakers are eighth but can be replaced by Warriors or Kings.

