Watch: LeBron James Goes Viral for Mocking Giannis Antetokounmpo From Sideline As Lakers Script Comeback Win in Bucks Thriller

LeBron James is a box office whether he is on the court or the courtside. The four-time NBA champion was in attendance on the courtside during the Lakers vs Bucks game after missing playtime because of injury.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar was getting impatient with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo's length of time at the free throw line, even when he was sitting on the bench.

Giannis is renowned for taking an incredibly long time at the charity stripe, frequently teasing the 10-second window during which a free throw may be made.

What did James do?

LeBron James decided to make fun of Giannis during a close game between the Lakers and Bucks by vocally counting the number of seconds it took him to make a free throw.



James was seen counting at a much faster pace but in reality, Giannis took eight seconds or so to make his shot. Regardless of whether Giannis knew that LeBron was making fun of him, he missed the shot, which caused James to dance a little on the sidelines.

Not the first time, won’t be the last?

Giannis's free throw technique has previously drawn criticism of various kinds. Enough of the 'Greek Freak's' long delays at the line! NBA fans have taken to chanting a count aloud to intimidate or divert him, as well as to get the referees to call a violation.



The other professionals are starting to grow weary of Antetokounmpo's prolonged delays. Guard Max Strus of the Cleveland Cavaliers was observed counting on his hands in January to make sure Giannis wasn't taking too long at the line.

Antetokounmpo’s triple double eclipsed by Reaves’s triple double

After the game between the Bucks and Lakers went into double overtime, Los Angeles guard Austin Reaves made a game-winning 3-pointer to give his team a 128-124 victory.

Antetokounmpo scored a triple-double where he scored 29 points, collected 21 rebounds and 11 assists but that wasn’t enough as Reaves’s 29 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists led Lakers to an important win without LeBron James.

