WATCH: John Cena Impersonates Erling Haaland In Manchester City USA Tour 2024 Announcement Video

Recently Manchester City’s official social media accounts dropped a special announcement video featuring their star Erling Haaland and former WWE champion John Cena. the one-minute skit video was about the Manchester City USA Tour announcement.

The video starts with the location of Manchester, UK film studio where Erling Haaland sits on a chair, and then the footage shifts towards the location of Florida USA. where a hand is shown with a laptop and a lot of Erling’s merchandise products.

A person calls Erling from his laptop and Erling Haaland sees an incoming Facetime to his mobile phone with a theme song of none other than WWE star John Cena.

John Cena who was sitting impersonating Erling Haaland’s look said, “Erling, it's me, John Cena. How are you?”



To which confused Erling replied, “How come I can't see you?”



John Cena replied, “You can't see me? The camera it must be broken anyway What’s this I hear about a US Tour?”

Erling responded, “Yeah we are coming to the US this coming pre-season” John Cena started dancing and enjoying, Erling further expressed, “We are going to New York, Chappel Hills, Columbus, and Orlando. It’s going to be great”



Towards the end of the video, John Cena can be seen celebrating as he kicks a table by mistake which turns on his camera and Erling gets to see Cena impersonating him and dancing.



Erling expressed his views on Cena’s dressing up like him, “You have to stop doing this.” In the end, Erling Haaland even tries The Rock’s eyebrow signature to scare John Cena.

Advertisement

John Cena's Net Worth

John Cena is one of the biggest WWE superstars of all time. He captured the WWE championships sixteen times which is the record for the most WWE championship victories in WWE history, held by only one WWE star other than John Cena and it's Ric Flair.



John Cena is now trying his hand in Hollywood and so far he is doing extremely well and is making a name in the world of Hollywood. He even makes part-time appearances in WWE

His last major WWE appearance was at Crown Jewel 2023 where he faced Solo Sikoa.



John Cena lost his singles match against Solo Sikoa in a very dominating fashion. He has not made his WWE return since then. John Cena is rumored to make his WWE return in WrestleMania 40.

According to a recent report by Celebrity Net Worth, John Cena has an estimated Net Worth of $80 million.

ALSO READ: Will WWE Legend Triple H Play Kratos in Upcoming God of War Movie?