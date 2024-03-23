WATCH: LeBron James REVEALS the Key Qualities That Make Him a Great Basketball Player

LeBron James sat with J J Redick for his debut podcast and he is already the latest news. Proving it worth the hype, the Los Angeles Lakers star has one of the most basic as well as important stuff to talk about.

When his co-host, Redick, asked what are the qualities that make a great basketball player, LeBron put forth his thoughtful answer considering the fact that there would be young aspiring basketball players tuned in for the podcast to seek guidance.

He said, “Knowing the history of the game, knowing the ones that came before you, knowing the ones that paved the way. Knowing the reason why you are actually having the ability to live out your dream that doesn't happen without the people that came before you.”

Additionally, LeBron also emphasized on the key role discipline plays in. He recalled his rigorous routine that he still follows to this date and said,

"You have to have a discipline to sometimes, you have to sacrifice loved ones in order to be great because they don't understand. And that's okay, they don't understand what it means to, like, I am getting up every single day at 5 or 6 a.m.”

He added that there is more to the beautiful game than just victories and defeats. According to him, it is the real love for the process of the game that takes place before the game starts. To him, playing games is the easy part but to have love of the game when there was nobody watching is all that makes one a great basketball player.

LeBron James outran Draymond Green’s podcast subscriber count soon after launch

Draymond Green has his podcast running for like over a year now that goes by the name, The Draymond Green Show. However, having his show running for a good amount of time he was able to get along with around 70,000 subscribers on YouTube.

To the surprise and taking LeBron James' on-court accolades in account, he got 3,10,000 subscribers within days after its launch and that too having just one episode out on the channel. With J J Redick as his co-host, the rapid growth of the channel, mind the game podMind the Game Pod w/ LeBron James and JJ Redick, hints towards it being another major hit from the Ohio born NBA star.