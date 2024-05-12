Mother’s Day 2024 EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Bijlani expresses gratitude to mom and wife: ‘One day isn’t enough to…’
On Mother's Day 224, Arjun Bijlani expressed gratitude to two of the most important women in his life: his mother and his wife, Neha Swami. Read on to learn what message he has for them.
Television actor Arjun Bijlani is currently busy essaying the role of Dr. Shiv Kashyap in Pyaar ka Pehela Adhyay: Shiv Shakti. The actor, who loves to spend quality time with his family, lost his father at an early age. He is very close to his mother, Shakti Bijlani.
On the occasion of Mother’s Day, we got in touch with the talented actor, and he opened up about the love, respect, and admiration he has for his mom.
Arjun Bijlani on his bond with his mother
On being asked about Arjun Bijlani's bond with his mother Shakti Bijlani, he says, "I love my mother way too much, who doesn't? It's a love that words can't fully capture. She's not just my mother; she's my rock, my support system. Without her, life wouldn't be the same.”
Further talking about Mother’s Day, he shared that he feels every day should be Mother's Day as dedicating just one day to her feels inadequate. “Her sacrifices, her endless love, they deserve more than just a day of celebration," stated the actor.
Check out this video of Arjun with his mother:
Reflecting on his journey, Arjun is overwhelmed by gratitude. "My mother has been there for me through every stage of life," he shares. "Her love knows no bounds, and I am forever grateful for her presence in my life."
Arjun Bijlani on seeing Neha Swami as a mother
Arjun has been married to Neha Swami for more than a decade, and they are parents to a son, Ayaan. They dated for a long time before tying the knot on May 20, 2013. On asking about Neha Swami as a mother, he says, "Seeing Neha as a mother to Ayaan fills me with immense happiness, the role that she plays in everyone's life, the way she handles her family, my family. It's just very overwhelming."
Besides acting in serials, namely, Remix, Left Right Left, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, and Naagin, Arjun has also been seen as a participant in many reality shows, including Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9. He has also successfully hosted many shows and will soon be seen hosting a cooking show.
ALSO READ: Arjun Bijlani shares childhood PIC as he remembers late father: ‘Wish we could go out as friends today’