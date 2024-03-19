WATCH: Lil Tjay Knocks Out UFC Light-Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira In Sparring Session

Alex Pereira is the current light-heavyweight champion of UFC. Pereira has managed to shock the world multiple times. It happened first time when he came into UFC to defeat the UFC middleweight champion and his old kickboxing rival Isreal Adesanya spectacularly and became UFC middleweight champion.



After losing to Adesanya for the first time in four fights, two kickboxing and one mixed martial arts, Pereira moved to the light-heavyweight division last year as he fought former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka at UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden for vacant Light-heavyweight championship.



Pereira became the seventh double champion in UFC after he knocked out Jiří Procházka. Now Alex Pereira is set to face Jamal Hills, another former UFC lightweight champion, at UFC 300 main event.



A video is currently going viral where Alex Pereira was sparring with popular rapper Lil Tjay and shockingly Tjay knocked out Alex Pereira with a punch and Pereira landed on the floor.

Did Lil Tjay Knocked Out Alex Pereira?

Fans are now reacting and wondering whether the clip going viral is real or scripted. The answer to the question is the clip of Alex Pereira getting knocked out is not real as it was a planned skit by Alex and Tjay.



The full 30-minute vlog of Lil Tjay training with Alex Pereira and his teammates is out on Alex Pereira’s YouTube channel where Alex Pereira was trying to teach Lil Tjay about fighting and was teaching his special punching combination of jab jab hook.

At the end of his vlog, Alex Pereira expressed his view on training with popular rapper Lil Tjay, “The training was very good, we had Lil Tjay present, Cool guy, he likes martial arts, I even told him he should come by more often. I told him to do classes with Plinio, he can be a that can really help in out.”

Alex Pereira UFC record

1. UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis

- Time: Round 2, 0:18 (KO/TKO)

- Result: Win

2. UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva

- Time: Round 3, 5:00 (U-DEC)

- Result: Win

3. UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Sean Strickland

- Time: Round 1, 2:36 (KO/TKO)

- Result: Win

4. UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya

- Time: Round 5, 2:01 (KO/TKO)

- Result: Win

5. UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya

- Time: Round 2, 4:21 (KO/TKO)

- Result: Loss

6. UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jan Blachowicz

- Time: Round 3, 5:00 (S-DEC)

- Result: Win

7. UFC 295: Prochazka vs. Pereira

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka

- Time: Round 2, 4:08 (KO/TKO - Elbows)

- Result: Win

8. UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill

- Fight: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

- Time: TBD

- Result: Win

