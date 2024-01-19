WATCH: Sensational Anthony Edwards self Ally-Oop in Grizzlies vs Timberwolves leaves NBA fans in a frenzy

On Thursday night, Anthony Edwards surprised everyone, making a move akin to Michael Jordan. He treated himself to an alley-oop, contributing strongly to the Minnesota Timberwolves' victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, 118-103 at Target Center. This victory marked their 30th win for the season.

The Timberwolves took a rough start, trailing by 13 points despite Mike Conley Jr's exceptional performance. He either scored or assisted the first 17 points of the fourth quarter.

Overcoming a first-half score of 55-50 and a third-quarter score of 86-81 against the Timberwolves, Edwards staged a second-half comeback.

Edwards turned the game around, scoring 26 out of his total 28 points in the second half. This turnaround was sparked by a spectacular move by Edwards in the third quarter.

He faked a drive to the basket, then impressively threw the ball off the backboard and concluded with an alley-oop dunk to himself in less than two minutes left in the quarter, igniting the crowd at the Target Center and the Timberwolves bench.

Edwards boasted a shooting score of 11 out of 19 from the field. Naz Reid played a crucial role off the bench with 20 points, three rebounds, and two steals.

Rudy Gobert contributed 17 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists and made a massive six blocks. Conley delivered an impressive 17 points, 10 assists, four rebounds, and two steals, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 14 points and seven rebounds to the victory.

Edwards' emergence: A dunk-fueled rally and Timberwolves' dominance

Anthony Edwards progressively proves himself as a potential NBA superstar, asserting his position, especially during games like Thursday's.

Acting as the savior for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Edwards pulled them away from a potential disgrace against the Memphis Grizzlies who were lacking their star player Ja Morant.

With Edwards' contribution of 26 points in the second half alone, the Timberwolves cruised to a 118-103 victory. This win spearheaded the team's conference-best record to 29-11.

Contrary to having a mere two points during halftime, Edwards confessed to the TNT broadcast after the game how he felt himself to be 'unguardable,' thus leading him to become more flamboyant on the court.

In his context, flamboyance referred to driving into the hoops, halting, tossing the ball off the backboard, and then launching from the elbow to execute one of his career's most extraordinary dunks.

Edwards stated that, in the absence of a team player to pass the ball, he decided to attempt this audacious move inspired by another player during an All-Star Game.

However, things went from bad to worse for the Grizzlies as the Timberwolves pulled off an 11-0 run early in the final quarter, becoming dominant despite having trailed by 13 points at one stage.

The climax drew close with less than two minutes remaining when Edwards displayed another awe-inspiring performance.

Edwards' consistent exceptional performances reflect his blossoming career, where he was logging an average of 26.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game while shooting at 46.2% from the field and 38.5% from downtown as of Thursday.

Consequently, Edwards' transformation into the Timberwolves' leading player marks a significant shift in the team's fortunes

