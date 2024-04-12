Watch: Travis Kelce Crushes Beer Can While Receiving College Degree in Cincinnati

Travis Kelce never fails to amaze his fans, whether it’s his rumored engagement or his epic beer-crushing moment. Recently, the NFL star received his college diploma from the University of Cincinnati. The degree shows his dedication to the game.

UC’s president, Dr. Neville Pinto, delivered a surprise diploma at the Fifth Third Arena. Despite missing out on the traditional graduation ceremony, he managed to be a part of this event. The player received a degree and also recorded a live podcast of ‘New Heights’ with his brother Jason Kelce.

Kelce's Epic Graduation Moment

The Kelce brothers lightened the atmosphere with banter and sweet moments. They received immense love from their cheering fans and supporters, which left them surprised. Kelce completed his coursework in 2022. The moment he stepped onto the stage, he crushed a beer can and chugged it all in before receiving the degree.

Right before doing the deed, he said, “Fight For Your Rights” which is a famous song by the Beasties' Boy. His beer chug not only celebrates his years of hard work but also cheers his fans to the fullest.

The player's vibrant personality added an extra dose to the event. The podcast recording featured Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. They reminisced about their alma mater, and Jason Klece expressed his heartfelt experience at the UC. He said, “Travis and I are both incredibly honored and it’s crazy that we’re being put in positions to stuff like this.”

Beer Smash to fans’ bash

Later, Jason Kelce also said, “But anytime we come back there’s such a way of emotion and memories that really hit you, especially walking into this room. You spend so much time here and as a student-athlete, you’re invested into the football program, the university.”

On one hand, fans have enjoyed his action, but on the other, he is receiving backlash. Some fans even questioned whether, if someone else were in his place, the story would have been different. Among all these speculations is also going about Kelce’s rumored engagement with his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Also read: Travis Kelce Reportedly Nervous About Taylor Swift Jokes He ‘Didn’t Love’ on Latest Show as Host

Let us know in the comments what you think about his move.