Did Travis Kelce know about Taylor Swift's new The Tortured Poets Department album a long time ago?

Taylor Swift was initially supposed to release her album named Reputation (Taylor’s Version). But her change of plans came into the night of Grammys 2024 when she announced The Tortured Poets Department album instead. It appears that Travis Kelce already knew about this change of plans.

Did Travis Kelce hint about knowing about Taylor Swift's new album?

Taylor Swift is known for giving out hints about her new releases, at least that's what fans believe. So when it comes to her album Reputation (Taylor’s Version), everyone thought that it was going to be her next release. But little did anyone know Taylor had other fans. Anyone but Travis Kelce of course.

During her appearance at the Grammys 2024, Taylor Swift made an announcement that shook the hearts of every Swiftie. Instead of the Reputation (Taylor’s Version), the Blank Space singer announced the release of her new album The Tortured Poets Department on April 19.

The Super Bowl winner and the winner of Taylor Swift's heart, Travis Kelce, seems to have already known about this new album from her girlfriend. In fact, as it appears, fans believe he even gave out hints of her knowledge about his girlfriend's plans towards The Tortured Poets Department album.

In November 2023 Travis Kelce sat down in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, which was an instant hit, for obvious reasons. During the interview, the Chiefs tight end talked about his bae's talent. In fact, he said something that became so relevant after Taylor Swift's new album announcement.

"I’ve never been a man of words. Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f***ing mind-blowing. I’m learning every day," Travis Kelce had said during the interview with Wall Street Journal. Travis also mentioned how it's a "miracle how Swift could turn life into poetry.”

Now fans believe that the mention of "poetry" is somewhere linked with Taylor Swift's new album because that's a common term in both. While we can say that this could just be a coincidence, but a true swiftie knows that there's no such thing as coincidence when it comes to Taylor and her songs.

What is Taylor Swift's plan for the Super Bowl?

As it appears, Taylor Swift will be in Japan till the day before the Super Bowl i.e. January 11. But she is reportedly suspected of taking a charter flight from Japan to Las Vegas to attend the Super Bowl because how can she miss out on her boyfriend's biggest day? She can't!

As of Travis Kelce, he and his team Kansas City Chiefs will be facing the San Francisco 49ers for the Super Bowl at the Allegiant Stadium.

In the meantime, the Chiefs logos are everywhere at the Raiders' stadium and it upsets the fans to see rival teams' logos in their team's stadium . Nevertheless, the game is all set to start at 6:30 PM E.T on Sunday.

