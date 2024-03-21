Watch: When Andrew Tate Almost Cried After Getting Brutally Punked In Interview

Andrew Tate is already making headlines with his ongoing fight with the “Matrix” but an old video of Tate has resurfaced which received over 1.4 Million views on Twitter. In the video, Tate can be seen as angry, and looks like he is almost about to cry.

In a viral video dubbed "What changed his life forever" by TikTokers, comic host Mike David blasted the former kickboxer after originally welcoming him on the show. He started by inviting Tate into the podcast but after an hour something happened no one thought would happen.

Mike David said, “I wanna let you know everything I was saying was a setup, I was kidding. We do not like you at all. Obviously, you're a goof, this is all a gag. You're a fool. You're a joke. We're all laughing at you. We're going to be making fun of you for years to come.”

After these comments, Andrew Tate was seen leaving the podcast almost immediately with teary eyes, calling the show “Sh*t”.

Fans found Mike David’s act against Andrew Tate very “dishonorable”

Fans were quick to give their opinions but almost all of them had similar feelings as they felt what happened to Tate was wrong, and no man should go through such incidents.

A fan mocking Mike David wrote, “Very dishonorable behaviour and character. It reflects very poorly on the podcast guy, and very favorably for Andrew”

Another fan asked Mike David whether he has a “Buggati”. The fan wrote, “What color is the interviewer’s Bugatti ?”

Another fan called Mike David a “loser” for such a shameful act. The fan wrote, “I doubt anybody knows this guy. Loser.”

A fan speaks on how Mike David felt what he did was “wrong” to Andrew Tate. The fan wrote, “Yup, and that interviewer regrets it too. He came back years later when Tate blew up and said he was completely wrong about him. Shows how arrogance can turn into a different realization once people start doing better than you.”

Andrew Tate is now a global star whose videos have more than 10 Billion-plus views on TikTok. Also, his social media influence is huge. This incident happened before Andrew Tate became the global star he is today.

