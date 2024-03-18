'Not a billionaire': Andrew Tate's Uncle Makes Shocking Claim on controversial influencer; Check Out What He Said

Andrew Tate’s maternal uncle John Ashleigh has made an astounding claim about his nephew. In an interview with Daily Mail, Ashleigh pulled the curtains on Andrew Tate’s public life. Brother of Tate’s mother, Eileen Tate, Ashleigh said that Andrew Tate is not a billionaire and he might not be even worth $ 254 million which people claim he has.

"He's not a billionaire. He's done very well for himself, but I wonder if he's even worth the $254 million (£200 million) people say he is," Daily Mail quoted Tate’s uncle.

Online Personality Just An Exaggeration

Ashleigh remarked that online persona of Tate is an exaggerated act to garner clicks and attention. "Is that for show though, just to get the clicks? It's tempting to say he should be more like the Andrew I know in his internet persona, but I can't speak for him, and he knows how to get the clicks," Ashleigh said.

He commented on Tate’s car collection and admonished him for bragging about his wealth and showing people what he has got. "It's certainly flashy, with the cars etc. The way I see it, you can only enjoy one car, you can only eat one meal. You don't need to f****g brag about how many cars or watches you've got, it's rubbish," added Ashleigh,

However, Andrew Tate who has an army of fans finds huge support from them. No sooner than Ashleigh’s comments against Tate came, than his fans started showing support for him, decrying his uncle, Ashleigh.

One fan said, “Why? 'Cause he's honest, he tells it like it is. I would definitely say he's a little bit narcissistic, but he tells the truth.” Another said, “His uncle is part of the problem!!!!.” A third user said, “He's just jealous he will never be the man the Tate brothers are.”

Andrew Tate Under Scanner

A few days back, Tate was detained in Romania along with his brother, Tristan Tate over sexual exploitation charges. A UK court had initiated arrest warrants against him, and the two needed to be extradited to the UK to face trial for the sexual offenses labeled against them.

The Bucharest court, however, didn’t extradite them as the two brothers are needed in another trial in Romania in which the two are accused of other major offenses including sexual exploitation.

However, Tate has denied all allegations against him and has shown no remorse ever for what he does or whatever he speaks. He has locked horns with several celebrities including Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

